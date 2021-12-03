How Did Alec Baldwin Shade George Clooney During His ABC Interview?

On December 2, Alec Baldwin sat down for his very first interview since a shooting on the set of the film "Rust" left one person dead and another injured. Back on October 21, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed after a prop gun that Baldwin was holding launched a projectile in her direction, according to CNN. However, Baldwin denies pulling the trigger, and doesn't know how the accident happened. "The trigger wasn't pulled. I didn't pull the trigger," Baldwin told ABC News' George Stephanopoulos.

Over the past several weeks, many high-profile celebrities have spoken out about the tragedy, which many feel could have been prevented if proper gun safety protocol had been followed. "I've always been very careful because I've had to work with guns a lot. The way I've worked or checked when I'm directing, there are certain procedures. You have to take it very seriously," Angelina Jolie said, according to the Daily Mail. Actor George Clooney also had something say about the incident. "Every single time I'm handed a gun on set, I look at it, I open it, I show it to the person I'm pointing it to, we show it to the crew, every single take you hand it back to the armorer when you're done, and you do it again," Clooney told Marc Maron on the WTF podcast.

During Baldwin's interview with Stephanopoulos, he seemed to respond, perhaps throwing some shade in Clooney's direction.