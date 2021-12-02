Does Alec Baldwin See Himself As A 'Victim'? Body Language Expert Weighs In - Exclusive

Jess Ponce III, body language expert, media coach, branding expert, and author of the book "A.W.E.S.O.M.E," spoke exclusively with Nicki Swift about Alec Baldwin's interview with George Stephanopoulos. Ponce believes Baldwin's rejection of being a victim in the "Rust" tragedy, telling Nicki Swift, "From the beginning declared he was not a victim. He, in fact, said there were 'two victims', and he is not one of them. He was resolute in his statement in both his words and body." Ponce added, "He looked directly at George and with a firm, definitive voice clarified he was not there to draw attention to himself. His feet were firmly planted on the ground, with his arms on his knees, showing purpose and intent in his answers."

Ponce elaborated on Baldwin's apparent goal for the interview, saying, "When answering emotional questions about the crew, he [Baldwin] had his arms folded in front of him. Yet, when stating he was not a victim, his arms and hands were raised to support his forward lean. He was very certain in his pose." He continued, "From the get-go, this seemed to be one of his main agendas. He reinforced this by clarifying the timing of this interview — it was an active investigation."

Of course, we doubt this is the last time Baldwin's words will create chatter — but whether he pays it any mind is another issue entirely.