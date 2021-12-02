Does Alec Baldwin See Himself As A 'Victim'? Body Language Expert Weighs In - Exclusive
Alec Baldwin's first in-depth interview since the "Rust" shooting tragedy is causing a big reaction from fans. Some are blasting the December 2 interview with "Good Morning America" host George Stephanopoulos, with some saying Baldwin's tears seemed off. But Body Language Jess Ponce III talked exclusively to Nicki Swift about Baldwin's interview, clarifying Baldwin's reactions — including the actor's response to whether he sees himself as a victim — with his professional observations.
"I want to make sure that I don't come across like I'm the victim because we have two victims here," Baldwin declared at one point during the interview, referring to the late Halyna Hutchins and director Joel Souza, who recovered from his injuries. The statement caught the attention of many, as some have argued Baldwin has portrayed otherwise.
So we reached out to a body language expert for their professional opinion, and let's just say their take is crystal clear.
Expert says Alec Baldwin appeared 'resolute'
Jess Ponce III, body language expert, media coach, branding expert, and author of the book "A.W.E.S.O.M.E," spoke exclusively with Nicki Swift about Alec Baldwin's interview with George Stephanopoulos. Ponce believes Baldwin's rejection of being a victim in the "Rust" tragedy, telling Nicki Swift, "From the beginning declared he was not a victim. He, in fact, said there were 'two victims', and he is not one of them. He was resolute in his statement in both his words and body." Ponce added, "He looked directly at George and with a firm, definitive voice clarified he was not there to draw attention to himself. His feet were firmly planted on the ground, with his arms on his knees, showing purpose and intent in his answers."
Ponce elaborated on Baldwin's apparent goal for the interview, saying, "When answering emotional questions about the crew, he [Baldwin] had his arms folded in front of him. Yet, when stating he was not a victim, his arms and hands were raised to support his forward lean. He was very certain in his pose." He continued, "From the get-go, this seemed to be one of his main agendas. He reinforced this by clarifying the timing of this interview — it was an active investigation."
Of course, we doubt this is the last time Baldwin's words will create chatter — but whether he pays it any mind is another issue entirely.