Expert Theorizes Why Alec Baldwin Hasn't Taken This Step In The Rust Investigation

The investigation continues in the shooting that took place on set of the "Rust" movie back in October 2021. Now, a search warrant has been issued for Alec Baldwin's cell phone.

Back in October, Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot during a scene rehearsal for the movie. The movie was Western-style, and in the scene, Baldwin was supposed to tilt the gun. During the rehearsal, Baldwin explained in an interview with George Stephanopoulos, that he and Hutchins were looking at how she wanted Baldwin to position the gun, per CNN. Then, the gun went off, killing Hutchins and injuring Joel Souza, the director.

Since the incident, Baldwin has maintained his innocence and explained he did not pull the trigger. "I would never point a gun at anyone and then pull the trigger, never," he told Stephanopoulos, per NBC News. Now, officials have signed a warrant for Baldwin's phone to help with the investigation, but Baldwin has yet to hand over his phone. What could officials be looking for on Baldwin's phone and is there a reason he hasn't handed it over?