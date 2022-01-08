Expert Theorizes Why Alec Baldwin Hasn't Taken This Step In The Rust Investigation
The investigation continues in the shooting that took place on set of the "Rust" movie back in October 2021. Now, a search warrant has been issued for Alec Baldwin's cell phone.
Back in October, Halyna Hutchins was fatally shot during a scene rehearsal for the movie. The movie was Western-style, and in the scene, Baldwin was supposed to tilt the gun. During the rehearsal, Baldwin explained in an interview with George Stephanopoulos, that he and Hutchins were looking at how she wanted Baldwin to position the gun, per CNN. Then, the gun went off, killing Hutchins and injuring Joel Souza, the director.
Since the incident, Baldwin has maintained his innocence and explained he did not pull the trigger. "I would never point a gun at anyone and then pull the trigger, never," he told Stephanopoulos, per NBC News. Now, officials have signed a warrant for Baldwin's phone to help with the investigation, but Baldwin has yet to hand over his phone. What could officials be looking for on Baldwin's phone and is there a reason he hasn't handed it over?
Baldwin's phone could contain private information regarding the film
As Alec Baldwin has yet to hand over his phone to investigators in regards to the "Rust" shooting, experts speculate why Baldwin hasn't complied.
"There could be incriminating evidence on the phone, or it might be for privacy reasons," Kevin Kearon, a criminal defense lawyer who was formerly a part of the Nassau District Attorney's Office, said. "If he deleted text messages or call records then he would face the possibility of criminal contempt," Kearon said, per the New York Post. "Or if there are personal messages ... it's not shocking that he wouldn't want them in the public domain."
Officials are looking for messages, phone calls, photos, videos, and conversations conducted via social media from Baldwin's phone — that also includes deleted information that has a connection to the "Rust" shooting, per CNN. From Baldwin's phone, officials are not just looking for information against Baldwin himself, but anyone a part of the movie crew.
"They'll be looking for [texts saying] 'Oh my god, I didn't check the gun' or 'I hired someone who's not competent' — anything that's incriminating or that could shed more light and give more context," Louis Shapiro, a Los Angeles-based criminal defense attorney told the New York Post. While Baldwin has yet to hand over his phone, both experts explained that either way, Baldwin will likely be forced to give his phone to officials to help with the investigation or he could be charged with contempt.