TikTok Star Nara Smith Looks So Different Makeup-Free

Model Nara Smith, a hugely popular TikTok star famed for her from-scratch culinary creations and undeniable beauty, is proving that she doesn't need a touch of makeup to get heads turning.

Nara's 8.3 million TikTok followers love her for more than her aspirational Gen-Z homemaker content. For starters, Nara's marriage to model Lucky Blue Smith, which has produced their three adorable kids, is helping her fans continue to believe in "relationship goals." But really, it's her dedication to cooking in runway-worthy outfits that's really inspired fanfare (and controversy) across her socials. Seriously, her wardrobe budget must be outrageous! Of course, this means that Nara is usually done up in photoshoot-worthy makeup, allowing her to present the most polished, glamorous version of herself to the world.

Although Nara's modeling career has allowed her to play around with different aesthetics over the years, her signature look comprises a short, bobbed haircut, which she keeps blown out, curled, and brushed away from her face. As for her makeup, well, it's usually dictated by whatever best complements her fashion for the day. That said, she prefers soft, natural-looking adornments over harsh, heavy products. "I never really go for a heavy makeup look just because I've been scarred by that in the past," shared Nara during a February 2023 TikTok about a high school makeup fail that happened ahead of her school dance. And sometimes, this TikTok star goes makeup-free – and her natural, bare-faced look is absolutely stunning.