TikTok Star Nara Smith Looks So Different Makeup-Free
Model Nara Smith, a hugely popular TikTok star famed for her from-scratch culinary creations and undeniable beauty, is proving that she doesn't need a touch of makeup to get heads turning.
Nara's 8.3 million TikTok followers love her for more than her aspirational Gen-Z homemaker content. For starters, Nara's marriage to model Lucky Blue Smith, which has produced their three adorable kids, is helping her fans continue to believe in "relationship goals." But really, it's her dedication to cooking in runway-worthy outfits that's really inspired fanfare (and controversy) across her socials. Seriously, her wardrobe budget must be outrageous! Of course, this means that Nara is usually done up in photoshoot-worthy makeup, allowing her to present the most polished, glamorous version of herself to the world.
Although Nara's modeling career has allowed her to play around with different aesthetics over the years, her signature look comprises a short, bobbed haircut, which she keeps blown out, curled, and brushed away from her face. As for her makeup, well, it's usually dictated by whatever best complements her fashion for the day. That said, she prefers soft, natural-looking adornments over harsh, heavy products. "I never really go for a heavy makeup look just because I've been scarred by that in the past," shared Nara during a February 2023 TikTok about a high school makeup fail that happened ahead of her school dance. And sometimes, this TikTok star goes makeup-free – and her natural, bare-faced look is absolutely stunning.
Nara Smith bares it all for her brand partnerships
Nara Smith was obviously born to embrace the high-fashion fairy-tale that is her life, but she also embraces the more realistic aspects of her existence. This means that while Smith's life looks perfect on camera, she has to put effort into looking photoshoot-ready at all times of the day. In September 2023, Smith posted an Instagram ad, walking fans through her favorite moisturizer to help combat her heavily documented eczema flare-ups. In the video, Smith exuded a natural beauty as she slathered her fresh face with Summer Fridays' moisturizer. "I've been struggling with eczema for a few years now, and this rich cushion cream is an ultra-rich moisturizing cream that supports my skin's natural barrier," she said.
@naraazizasmith
patiently waiting for my flare up to go away :) #quickmakeup #makeup #grwmmakeup
Of course, this isn't the only time that Smith has shown fans her natural face. Earlier that year, Smith posted a makeup tutorial to TikTok where she showed fans how she does her makeup when dealing with visible eczema flare-ups. In this video, Smith's skin looked considerably redder and more irritated than in the previous video, signifying that she was in the middle of a mild flare-up. Fortunately, it was nothing that a little foundation, concealer, eyeshadow, blush, and eyebrow pencil couldn't fix. By the end of the video, Smith, obviously happy with her natural makeup look, smiled and posed for the camera. "Patiently waiting for my flare up to go away," Smith captioned the TikTok video.
Nara Smith has eczema and lupus
For all the flack that Nara Smith has gotten for her picture-perfect social media feed, the influencer has actually been more transparent than most social media users. Not only has Smith shown her fans how different she looks without makeup, she has bared her face during her most vulnerable moments as well. While Smith's eczema flare-up seemed to be manageable in the above video, she's experienced way worse symptoms. Just a few days later, in March 2023, Smith's flare-up was much more severe, causing patches of dry, blotchy skin and redness on her face, hands, and body. "This is the worst flare up I've ever gone through. It's been like this for three days," said a visibly emotional Smith.
In July 2023, Smith shared photos of herself amid an eczema flare-up to Instagram, as she opened up about her journey with dealing with eczema and lupus, an autoimmune disease. "My story began right after the birth of my second baby. It started off as a small cracked eczema patch that I just moisturized and ignored..." wrote Smith in her caption. After she gave birth, her symptoms, which included weakness and hair loss, grew more severe. Eventually, she visited a naturopath who diagnosed her with lupus. "All of a sudden like a lost puzzle piece everything clicked into place," said Smith. "And then it hit me. I had an autoimmune disease that I would have to manage for the rest of my life which felt scary."
Sending healing vibes to Smith!