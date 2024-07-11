Cory Monteith's Autopsy Report Has Some Devastating Details

The untimely deaths of Cory Monteith and his castmate Naya Rivera were so shocking and heartbreaking that some people came to believe that their show "Glee" was cursed. Monteith's autopsy report also contained details about his 2013 death that were sure to sadden fans even more — it revealed that the Canadian actor had succumbed to an addiction that he had previously seemed to have a handle on.

On "Glee," Monteith played Finn Hudson, a popular quarterback who was not lacking in the friend department. But when Monteith died at age 31, he was all alone at the Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver. According to CNN, hotel staff went to his room when he didn't come to the front desk to check out. He was found unresponsive. The coroner's report notes that his body was on the floor and that Monteith had died hours earlier.

Monteith's cause of death is listed as an alcohol and heroin overdose, with the coroner noting that the heroin was administered intravenously. "An examination of the scene revealed drug paraphernalia including a spoon with drug residue and a used hypodermic needle," the report reads. The amount of alcohol found in Monteith's blood is described as "moderate," but mixing the intoxicant with other depressants is always playing with fire. The coroner also shared a theory about how Monteith might have accidentally overdosed without realizing that he was in danger of doing so.