Celebs Who Have Admitted To Crushing On Barack Obama

Whether you're a Democrat or a Republican (or somewhere in between), we can all collectively agree on one undeniable fact about Barack Obama — he's one good-looking guy. The 44th president of the United States captured the nation's hearts with his charming smile and further enamored many when he sang a line from Al Green's hit "Let's Stay Together" in 2012. "No other president has ever did it like this, period," a fan replied. Another wrote, "The most charismatic man to ever lead this country."

Regular folks aren't the only ones who have crushed on Obama. Celebrities have expressed their admiration for the former president as well, including Emily Blunt, who couldn't contain herself when he gave her a compliment. The actor shared on "The Tonight Show" that she had met Obama at an event. "I went to shake his hand, and he turned to me, and he put his hand on top of mine, and he went, 'I love you. I love what you do.' He was like, 'I've seen all of your work.' And I started to laugh hysterically in his face," she stated. "I don't know what happened. I've never fallen to pieces like that in front of anyone." For the Golden Globe winner to get flustered over Obama says a lot about his appeal, and he has unsurprisingly captured the hearts of several other celebs.