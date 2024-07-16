Celebs Who Have Admitted To Crushing On Barack Obama
Whether you're a Democrat or a Republican (or somewhere in between), we can all collectively agree on one undeniable fact about Barack Obama — he's one good-looking guy. The 44th president of the United States captured the nation's hearts with his charming smile and further enamored many when he sang a line from Al Green's hit "Let's Stay Together" in 2012. "No other president has ever did it like this, period," a fan replied. Another wrote, "The most charismatic man to ever lead this country."
Regular folks aren't the only ones who have crushed on Obama. Celebrities have expressed their admiration for the former president as well, including Emily Blunt, who couldn't contain herself when he gave her a compliment. The actor shared on "The Tonight Show" that she had met Obama at an event. "I went to shake his hand, and he turned to me, and he put his hand on top of mine, and he went, 'I love you. I love what you do.' He was like, 'I've seen all of your work.' And I started to laugh hysterically in his face," she stated. "I don't know what happened. I've never fallen to pieces like that in front of anyone." For the Golden Globe winner to get flustered over Obama says a lot about his appeal, and he has unsurprisingly captured the hearts of several other celebs.
Khloé Kardashian would totally marry Barack Obama
Not all of us get to meet our celebrity crushes but Khloé Kardashian did when she got to shake Barack Obama's hand during a 2010 event honoring the L.A. Lakers. The reality star later blogged about it and wrote of accompanying her then-husband Lamar Odom, "I was lucky enough to tag along LOL. Never did I EVER think I would be in the same room as the president, let alone get to shake his hand." She added, "I was pretty nervous but I think I held it together pretty well. President Obama was so sweet and charming ... I might have had a slight crush on him LOL!!"
Years later, Kardashian didn't change her tune and chose who she'd sleep with, marry, and friend-zone out of Barack, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush (vai Just Jared). "Firstly, I just need to friend-zone George, LOL! I'd marry Obama, for sure. And I guess that means I do it with Bill!!!" she wrote on her website. We think she'd have to get past Michelle Obama first.
Scarlett Johansson joked about being engaged to Barack Obama
Scarlett Johansson was a fervent supporter of Barack Obama when he was running for POTUS, and it never hurts to have celebrity backing. According to Politico, In 2008, the "Black Widow" actor joked, "I am engaged to Barack Obama. My heart belongs to Barack." Johansson claimed she had frequent e-mail exchanges with the then-senator and that he personally responded. "You'd imagine that someone like the senator who is constantly traveling and constantly 'on' — how can he return these personal e-mails? But he does, and in his off-time, I know he also calls people who have donated the minimum to thank them," she stated. "I feel like I'm supporting someone, and having a personal dialogue with them, and it's amazing."
Unfortunately, Obama dissed Johansson a while later, according to New York Intelligencer. "She sent one e-mail to Reggie [Love], who forwarded it to me. I write saying, 'Thank you Scarlett for doing what you do,' and suddenly we have this e-mail 'relationship.'" Although Johansson was embarrassed by Obama's statement, she still championed the politician, telling Today of his election win, "I'm absolutely over the moon. ... If I'm invited to the inaugural party, I'll be there in a giant gown with the Obama family silk-screened on it."
Jenna Ortega's first crush was Barack Obama
As the actor who depicts the gothic Wednesday Addams, it's hard to imagine Jenna Ortega getting mushy about someone, but she was once gaga over Barack Obama. In an interview with Elle, she revealed that she was so enamored with him as a kid that she wanted to become the first female president. "I had phases where I clung to something and then made it my entire personality," she stated. Ortega added, "To this day, I'm still obsessed with Obama."
The "Scream" franchise star was only about six or seven years old when she thought Obama was dreamy, but that didn't stop her from crushing on him. "When I was younger, Barack Obama was my first crush. I was obsessed with him. I watched the inauguration with goo-goo eyes on my face," she admitted on the "20 Questions: Deadline" podcast. Ortega shared that she wrote Obama letters, as well as to Oprah Winfrey, knowing that she was friends with the POTUS, and begged her to introduce them. Sadly, that never happened, nor did President Obama ever write back, but perhaps he has more time now that he's not running the country.
Towanda Braxton claims Barack Obama smells amazing
Amid Towanda Braxton's 2014 separation from her then-husband, Andre Carter, the reality star already had her eyes peeled for eligible men, which Barack Obama definitely was not, but hey, a girl can still dream. "When a woman tells you she's separated, it's true. Not the same with a man. My mom says the only man who doesn't cheat is President Obama," she shared with Bossip. Despite having no qualifications for being Obama's advisor, she joked, "I would be Olivia Pope for Obama. There's a lot of women who would be. But I just know that I can't because first of all my mama would beat me and second, Michelle ... You know what I'm saying."
According to Braxton, the best thing about Obama is his scent. "Have you ever smelled that man? He smells amazing," she told TMZ, claiming to have been close enough to him several times to get a whiff of his cologne. "All the times that I smelled him, he just smelled amazing, and I want to keep smelling him. I want to lick his face," Braxton dished. We're not sure if Obama or the former FLOTUS would appreciate that, so perhaps she should just settle for getting a bottle of his preferred fragrance instead.
Gwyneth Paltrow got tongue-tied around Barack Obama
In 2014, Gwyneth Paltrow opened up her California home to host a Democratic National Committee fundraiser with Barack Obama as a speaker. According to BuzzFeed News, before handing the mic over to the president, the "Shakespeare in Love" star gushed, "I am one of your biggest fans, if not the biggest. Paltrow then stumbled over some words and told Obama, "You're so handsome that I can't speak properly." Hopefully, her comment wasn't too cringe for her daughter Apple, who is practically her twin, and her son Moses, who was sitting in the audience.
This wasn't the first time Paltrow supported Obama. Two years prior, in 2012, she co-hosted a grand fundraiser for the POTUS in London to aid him in securing a second term in the White House. The star-studded event included fellow actor Cameron Diaz, along with Anna Wintour and Tom Ford, who hosted alongside Paltrow. While it's unclear if Obama attended, tickets to the fundraiser cost over $100,000 each, so Paltrow clearly wasn't the only fan.