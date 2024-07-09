Record Of Rose Hanbury Affair Rumors Disappears Into Thin Air & We Smell A Royal Family Cover-Up

No, you're not going crazy! The affair rumors surrounding Rose Hanbury have been suddenly disappearing off the internet. So, many are left to wonder — could this be the doing of the royal family?

Prior to 2024, Hanbury was a name that not many were familiar with. However, when Kate Middleton suddenly went MIA at the beginning of the year, wild conspiracy theories circulated the internet regarding her whereabouts. One of the most prominent rumors was that Kate was taking time away because she discovered Prince William was having an affair with her former friend, Hanbury. Now, the public knows that's not the truth as she was dealing with her cancer diagnosis. However, many still believe that something romantic went down between Hanbury and William. While we may never know the truth, it seems a bit sketchy that articles about the rumored affair are disappearing into thin air.

Vulture reported that between 2019 to 2024 there have either been significant changes to stories about Hanbury. For example, The Sun released an article about the rumored feud between Hanbury and Kate in 2019 that has since been deleted. Other articles that discussed the rumored affair, like one published by Lainey Gossip, cite tweets that people were aware of the affair. However, those tweets have been deleted. It all seems a bit strange, and if anything, these deleted and updated stories have only fueled the speculation that Prince William and Hanbury were once engaged in an affair.