Are Jelly Roll's Teeth Real? The Truth About The Singer's Choppers
Jelly Roll has undergone a dramatic transformation since becoming a country music sensation, including a little dental tune-up to give his grill that Hollywood gleam. While Jelly Roll's pearly whites were far from perfect before his meteoric rise, he wasn't among the celebs with the worst teeth. This is because he had some work done on his choppers many years ago.
Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo, entertained her TikTok followers by filming a series of the "Save Me" hitmaker's trips to the dentist in March 2024. In one of her videos, Jelly Roll informed viewers that he already had veneers, revealing that they were two decades old. "I'm finally getting them replaced, and I'm getting some implants and I'm getting some cavities and wisdom teeth pulled out. I'm doing a lot of s**t," he said.
The entertainer admitted that he used to feel insecure about his teeth, saying, "I had an ugly smile when I was a kid, and people picked on me and made fun of me and stuff." Dr. Dani B., a cosmetic and reconstructive dentist in Los Angeles, exclusively told Nicki Swift that the benefits of Jelly Roll's dental work were twofold. "Having a smile he is comfortable and proud of will dramatically improve his self-esteem along with overall health considering he may have been experiencing pain due to his cavities," he explained. He also revealed that Jelly Roll likely paid a lot more for his new veneers than his old ones.
Jelly Roll's second smile upgrade wasn't cheap
According to Dr. Dani B., Jelly Roll probably shelled out somewhere between $80,000 to $100,000 for his major mouth makeover. In addition to the procedures Jelly Roll listed, the dentist believes that he also had some crowns replaced.
When Jelly Roll attended the CMT Awards in April 2024, he had an excellent reason to show off his new smile: He won all three categories he was nominated in, including video of the year. He also spoke about his teeth in a red-carpet interview with ET. "I haven't been to the dentist in 20 years," he claimed. "So, I finally went. I go every 20 years." This was a little white lie. In 2019, Bunnie Xo, who has been open about her own cosmetic procedures, shared a YouTube video of her boo going to the dentist to get two wisdom teeth removed. "I've been avoiding this for f**king four years," Jelly Roll admitted. He also revealed that he paid his dentist $13,000 for his first set of veneers. He forked over the money a week prior to his appointment to get the work done — but then proceeded to blow his dentist off for three months. "He moved offices on me!" the singer said.
Based on Bunnie Xo's TikTok videos, it took four trips to the dentist to complete Jelly Roll's full mouth reconstruction. When it was done, fans likely noticed that he had decided not to keep his gold teeth.
Jelly Roll asked fans to decide if he should bring the bling back
Before his dentist went to work, Jelly Roll had a few gold-capped teeth, including both of his upper cuspids. The metal in his mouth had become somewhat iconic before then, and it was something he joked about in a TikTok interview with comedian Chelcie Lynn, aka Trailer Trash Tammy. The singer had revealed that one of the last jobs he had before becoming a musician was working at a hardware shop as a key cutter. "That's where the metal in your teeth came from?" Lynn asked. He replied, "That's it. That's why I got fired. This isn't gold; this is copper from keys."
Of course, Jelly Roll wasn't really giving himself redneck dental crowns at work. However, he decided not to keep his old gold teeth, revealing two neat rows of nothing but white in one of Bunnie Xo's TikTok videos. "Are you gonna keep it without the golds and diamonds in?" she asked him. Jelly Roll responded by asking his fans to weigh in on whether he should trick out his teeth again.
A vast majority of the "Need a Favor" singer's followers agreed that he shouldn't add any bling to his luminous veneers. "You've got a very handsome smile now, don't cover that gorgeous work!" one person wrote. But based on the photo above from the ACM Awards, it seems that he succumbed to the urge to cover his pearly whites with precious gems.