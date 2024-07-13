Are Jelly Roll's Teeth Real? The Truth About The Singer's Choppers

Jelly Roll has undergone a dramatic transformation since becoming a country music sensation, including a little dental tune-up to give his grill that Hollywood gleam. While Jelly Roll's pearly whites were far from perfect before his meteoric rise, he wasn't among the celebs with the worst teeth. This is because he had some work done on his choppers many years ago.

Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie Xo, entertained her TikTok followers by filming a series of the "Save Me" hitmaker's trips to the dentist in March 2024. In one of her videos, Jelly Roll informed viewers that he already had veneers, revealing that they were two decades old. "I'm finally getting them replaced, and I'm getting some implants and I'm getting some cavities and wisdom teeth pulled out. I'm doing a lot of s**t," he said.

The entertainer admitted that he used to feel insecure about his teeth, saying, "I had an ugly smile when I was a kid, and people picked on me and made fun of me and stuff." Dr. Dani B., a cosmetic and reconstructive dentist in Los Angeles, exclusively told Nicki Swift that the benefits of Jelly Roll's dental work were twofold. "Having a smile he is comfortable and proud of will dramatically improve his self-esteem along with overall health considering he may have been experiencing pain due to his cavities," he explained. He also revealed that Jelly Roll likely paid a lot more for his new veneers than his old ones.