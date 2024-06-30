Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie Xo Has Been Open About Plastic Surgery Makeover

The following article includes references to domestic violence.

Bunnie Xo has little need for privacy. If her fans want to know something about her life, she will give them an honest answer. That includes everything she has done to her body. While Bunnie is known for using plenty of makeup to enhance her looks, she has also undergone several plastic surgeries. From getting breast implants to cheek, lip and eye fillers, Jelly Roll's wife has been open about her transformation. That's unsurprising to anyone who knows her.

Bunnie has been candid about much more sensitive topics. In March 2024, she went into detail about her decision to leave sex work behind in 2023. She answered questions from curious fans who wondered why Bunnie stayed in the industry for seven years of her marriage. "I have always worked & made money on my own, when I married J I refused to give up my independence & rely solely on him. And to be honest he never once asked me to," she explained in a Facebook post.

Her decision to retire stemmed from the success of her brand, Bunnie Xo, which she started in 2018 and was making her as much money as she made as a sex worker in 2022. Bunnie has been just as open about the tragic details of her life, from being abandoned by her mother as a baby to suffering abuse at the hands of her stepmother. Tackling her cosmetic procedures seemed easy to do in comparison. Let's take a look at what Bunnie has said about her plastic surgeries.