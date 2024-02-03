The Transformation Of Jelly Roll's Wife, Bunnie Xo

As one-half of Nashville's emerging power couple, Bunnie Xo's star is clearly on the rise. While she's best known as the wife of rapper Jelly Roll, Bunnie has carved out a niche as a podcasting social media star who's created her own self-styled media empire, which has seen its success grow rapidly in a relatively brief period of time.

While Jelly Roll only recently exploded onto the country music scene, quickly establishing himself as one of the genre's most exciting and original new artists, his better half has experienced a similar burst of fame. Meanwhile, their marriage has been one of mutual support and respect. Interviewed by Billboard, Jelly Roll sang the praises of his spouse, describing her as nothing less than "a beacon of change in [his] life."

The couple's success in their respective endeavors has been hard-earned, and particularly impressive when considering their humble beginnings. For Jelly Roll, that past included poverty, prison, and struggles with depression. Bunnie's origin story was also no picnic, from her fraught childhood to the taboo way she chose to support herself as a young woman. Although troubled, Bunnie's life and evolution have led her to the success and love she has achieved today. Through it all, though, she has displayed keen intelligence and an entrepreneurial spirit that's taken her to where she is now.