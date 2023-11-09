All The Worst Dressed Celebs At The 2023 CMA Awards

With all eyes trained on the biggest names in country at the 2023 Country Music Awards in Nashville on November 8, stars emerged on the red carpet looking every bit the superstars as they are. There's no denying that these A-listers sure know how to dress to impress and pull off striking looks, even if it means subjecting fans to an overload of bizarre cowboy hats, cowboy boots ready for stomping, and bolo ties. Lots and lots of bolo ties.

Although the majority of the stars paraded in their best threads (shout out to Lainey Wilson, Megan Moroney, and Colbie Caillat!), we couldn't help but pay attention to the select few who veered off the course, intentionally or otherwise. From singers impersonating traffic enforcers to stars looking like they wandered in from a parent-teacher conference, our fashion radar didn't fail to pick out an intriguing assortment of fiascos. Lo and behold, here are the 2023 CMA Awards attendees who missed the sartorial mark in our book.