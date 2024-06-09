Tragic Details About Bunnie Xo

The following article includes references to addiction, mental health issues, domestic abuse, and child abuse.

Jelly Roll overcame a tragic past to become a chart-topping country musician, and along the way, he met a remarkable woman who has also faced a lot of adversity: his wife, podcaster Bunnie Xo. These days, no one sings Bunnie's praises louder than him. "This woman has truly changed my life in every way possible," he wrote in a 2022 Instagram post.

When Jelly Roll's whirlwind romance with Bunnie began, the "Need a Favor" singer needed a lot more than a little favor to turn his life around. "When I met her, I was homeless living out of a '96 conversion van," he told Taste of Country. This is why it's so unfair when people are dismissive of the role his wife has played in his success. Possibly because of her attractive appearance and her past as a sex worker, Bunnie's haters love to label her with the "gold digger" epithet. "If anyone was digging for gold, it was I," said Jelly Roll.

On the "Bussin' With the Boys" podcast, Jelly Roll revealed that Bunnie also helped him gain custody of his daughter Bailee Ann when he couldn't afford an attorney or a place for him and his little girl to call home. "I was like, 'Man, what character,'" he recalled thinking. According to Bunnie, she became determined to help Bailee Ann when she saw that Jelly Roll's daughter was living in squalor with a mother who was an addict. The sad situation reminded Bunnie of her own traumatic upbringing.