Strange Things About Jelly Roll And Bunnie Xo's Marriage

Many spouses have been guilty of not remembering their wedding anniversary. As for Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo? They don't even know when their actual wedding anniversary is. According to Jelly Roll, he asked Bunnie to marry him while on stage at a Yelawolf and Deftones concert in Las Vegas while they were both admittedly "on a bender." Bunny said yes, and the couple immediately got off the stage and found the nearest chapel. "Because we got married at one o'clock in the morning, they let us pick our anniversary. So we don't really know what day we got married on," Jelly Roll confessed during an episode of "The Bobby Bones Show." He added, "Our anniversary is somewhere between August 30 and September 1."

The couple eventually solved their anniversary date dilemma by opting to renew their vows in — you guessed it — Las Vegas seven years later, on September 1, 2023. "It is officially — I think — September 1. And September 1 felt right because we thought it was between the 30th and 31st, so I said, 'Well, now we can just both be wrong and just set it on the first.' Even money that way," Jelly Roll later told People about their decision. It's also probably not hard to remember, right, Jelly?!