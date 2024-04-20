Tragic Details About Jelly Roll

The following article includes mention of addiction and mental health.

In a relatively short amount of time, Jelly Roll has gone from niche artist to mainstream superstar, and it's not hard to see why. His musical style is unique — firmly rooted in country but informed by his background in hip-hop and love of the blues — and the depth of his lyrics make him stand out in a world where shallow lyrics are often the norm.

In his songs, like "Son of a Sinner" and "Save Me," Jelly displays a level of vulnerability that has drawn millions of people to his music. He exhibits that same raw honesty in interviews and on social media, where he speaks candidly about his difficult childhood, the poor choices he made in his past, and the addiction, mental health, and obesity issues he continues to navigate.

Born Jason DeFord — the singer was given his nickname as an overweight kid – Jelly was raised in a community where addiction was rampant, and opportunity was scarce. Through his music, Jelly has risen from the ashes and gone on to reach amazing heights, such as playing the historic Grand Ole Opry, gaining popularity on the country music charts, and receiving two Grammy nominations. Though he has been a symbol of resilience and self-betterment, Jelly's life has had many struggles.