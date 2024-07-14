Shania Twain Looks So Different Without Makeup

Shania Twain posters once served as fashion inspiration for future fashionistas, and now she's probably on their daughters' mood boards, too. However, it turns out she doesn't need to be decked out in full glam or designer threads to stun.

Over the years, Twain – whose real name is Eilleen Regina Edwards — has effortlessly helped to inspire fashion lovers from every walk of life. From the daring rock-chic aesthetic she donned in the '90s to the country couture vibe she's acclimated to in the 2020s, she's never failed to make the ultimate statement. As for those who may not appreciate her risks? "For me fashion is a powerful tool that helps to convey my personality and express my creativity," she wrote on Instagram alongside her CMT Award wardrobe. "Life is too short to wear boring clothes!!"

Of course, Twain's hair and, particularly, makeup game has also been on point since she started touring the world with her three-octave range. Fortunately, the Grammy Award-winning songstress has shared some of her best beauty secrets with the world. For the 20-something? "Never, ever cake on your mascara," wrote Twain for Refinery 29. Also? Makeup can serve double duty. "Often I use lipstick for blush," Twain admitted during her April 2024 "Waking Up With" video for Elle. She also loves using lip gloss to help combat her crow's feet – a tip she likely learned from the plethora of makeup artists she's worked with over the years. That said, Twain is still one of those celebs who stuns without makeup.