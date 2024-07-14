Shania Twain Looks So Different Without Makeup
Shania Twain posters once served as fashion inspiration for future fashionistas, and now she's probably on their daughters' mood boards, too. However, it turns out she doesn't need to be decked out in full glam or designer threads to stun.
Over the years, Twain – whose real name is Eilleen Regina Edwards — has effortlessly helped to inspire fashion lovers from every walk of life. From the daring rock-chic aesthetic she donned in the '90s to the country couture vibe she's acclimated to in the 2020s, she's never failed to make the ultimate statement. As for those who may not appreciate her risks? "For me fashion is a powerful tool that helps to convey my personality and express my creativity," she wrote on Instagram alongside her CMT Award wardrobe. "Life is too short to wear boring clothes!!"
Of course, Twain's hair and, particularly, makeup game has also been on point since she started touring the world with her three-octave range. Fortunately, the Grammy Award-winning songstress has shared some of her best beauty secrets with the world. For the 20-something? "Never, ever cake on your mascara," wrote Twain for Refinery 29. Also? Makeup can serve double duty. "Often I use lipstick for blush," Twain admitted during her April 2024 "Waking Up With" video for Elle. She also loves using lip gloss to help combat her crow's feet – a tip she likely learned from the plethora of makeup artists she's worked with over the years. That said, Twain is still one of those celebs who stuns without makeup.
Shania Twain doesn't wear her makeup to bed
It's super easy to imagine Shania Twain in the glamorous makeup and designer digs she wears to enchant the masses, but the country-pop star isn't always done up so elaborately. Twain's May 2024 video for Harper's Bazaar "Go To Bed With Me" series revealed her natural beauty as she wound down for the day, showcasing her makeup-free routine and letting her skin breathe. After starting the video with a full face of makeup and flowy, highlighted hair, she stripped it all off one step at a time, revealing at the end her natural face. Interestingly, Twain looks way more normal when she's not singing under harsh stadium lights. Yet, her plain is still miles ahead of the average person. Of course, this isn't exactly news.
Twain also showed off a more natural look in an Instagram video from March 2020. Thanks to the COVID-19 virus, which had only begun changing life as the world knew it, the star addressed fans in an oversized peach-colored hoodie, a messy bun, and a makeup-free face lit up against her sun-filled background. In case you were wondering about the message that inspired Twain's über-casual getup, she felt like showering fans with a few positive words amid the uncertain time. "Shania here. I just wanted you to know that I'm thinking of all of you. I'm sending lots of love." She captioned the post, "I wanna stay connected and share how we are finding contentment at home!"
Shania Twain's skincare routine is super relatable
Shania Twain also bared her face when filming her video for Elle. Because Twain was starting her day instead of finishing it, she flaunted her makeup-free face at the video's start. Dressed in white pajamas with a pink design and wearing her hair clipped back away from her face, Twain emerged from her bed to film her simple, everyday makeup routine. But before she got down to business, she gave fans a super clear shot of her healthy, wrinkle and blemish-free skin. But really, what else would you expect from a beauty trailblazer? For those interested, she spends the rest of the video perfecting her dewy pout.
As for Twain's secret for glowing with or without makeup? She exfoliates — a lot! And she doesn't even shell out hundreds of dollars for luxury skincare products. Instead, Twain uses everyday kitchen ingredients. "This is going to sound weird, but because I'm traveling so much, I take sugar and a bit of olive oil or any face cream that I've got handy, and mix it with a little bit of warm water, and I gently scrub my face," the singer shared with The Cut in August 2017. "I came up with it myself. It's very hard to find an exfoliator that I really like." She added, "I have tried very fine sand before as well, but it's a little bit too abrasive." Twain also called olive oil "the star product in my life." Noted.