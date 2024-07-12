Who Is Bianca On Claim To Fame? Meet The Contestant With A Famous Aunt
"Claim to Fame" is back, baby! A whole new season with fresh new contestants has arrived to fool their peers, and the public, as people attempt to figure out their famous relatives. If you thought the first seasons were the best ones yet, well, you're in for a treat. Kevin Jonas even revealed on "Good Morning America" that Season 3 has already topped the previous ones. He shared, "This season is unlike any other season! They came in like full disguises, full like accents — they are now playing the game!"
Kevin wasn't lying — the season premiere was unlike anything we had ever seen before! Viewers are already choosing their favorite participants and Bianca was definitely one of them. One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, even wrote, "All I know is I can't lose Bianca this early. #ClaimtoFame."
The former real estate agent had a sweet and outgoing personality, and during a game of two truths and a lie, she revealed that her relative had received a Peabody before. Any guesses yet? With the small clue, we wouldn't be surprised if you were still left in the dark. But you don't have to be left wondering anymore because Bianca wound up being the first contestant to get the boot, and after much anticipation, we now know the identity of her famous aunt.
Bianca is related to Robin Roberts
Bianca, or should we say Bianca Roberts, spilled the tea on her famous relative after being voted off by her peers on "Claim to Fame." The real estate agent shocked viewers and contestants by revealing that her aunt is none other than "Good Morning America" host, Robin Roberts. Who knew she had a Peabody award? Apparently, not many people, as fellow participants in "Claim to Fame" looked shocked by the reveal
In a pre-recorded video (via Daily Mail), Robin praised her niece by saying, "Oh, Bianca, you've always been something special. But now the fact that you're venturing outside of your comfort zone, staking your claim to fame, who would have thought it? Your family thought it, 'cause you have been the star of our family all along. From your Auntie Robin." Although, she was the first one to get the boot, Bianca doesn't think her famous aunt would've been disappointed. She told viewers, "I didn't embarrass the family. And I think my Aunt Robin would be super proud of me."
Despite it being the first episode, fans were sad to see Bianca go. One person wrote on X, "Bianca got voted sorry because she's smart and they're scared rude #ClaimtoFame." Bianca will surely be missed, but the positive side is that the world got to see her close relationship with Robin.
Bianca is always inspired by her famous aunt
Bianca Roberts wasn't sure about "Claim to Fame" when it was brought to her attention. Not because of the opportunity, but because she thought she was getting scammed. She told TV Insider, "Well, I got an invitation on Instagram from someone who was just saying, 'Hey, would you be interested in being on a reality show?' And I thought it was a joke." After doing research on "Claim to Fame,' Roberts was excited to have the opportunity, and fans are glad she did because it showcased her close relationship with Robin Roberts.
Bianca shared with Distractify that the journalist was one of her biggest supporters during this journey. She said, "She [Robin] told me to just be myself and have fun." In a touching moment with the outlet, the real estate agent even told an inspiring story about her aunt that always stuck with her. She said, "I was watching her go from radio to TV, then going from sports to news has always inspired me." Bianca explained that, initially, Roberts showed more interest in sports than news, but eventually found her way to the news on her own terms. She said, "Sports for the most part is much more lighthearted than doing 'the news' so following her gut and taking the leap to the news on her terms has always inspired me." It's evident the two are close, and without "Claim to Fame," the world would have probably never known.