Who Is Bianca On Claim To Fame? Meet The Contestant With A Famous Aunt

"Claim to Fame" is back, baby! A whole new season with fresh new contestants has arrived to fool their peers, and the public, as people attempt to figure out their famous relatives. If you thought the first seasons were the best ones yet, well, you're in for a treat. Kevin Jonas even revealed on "Good Morning America" that Season 3 has already topped the previous ones. He shared, "This season is unlike any other season! They came in like full disguises, full like accents — they are now playing the game!"

Kevin wasn't lying — the season premiere was unlike anything we had ever seen before! Viewers are already choosing their favorite participants and Bianca was definitely one of them. One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, even wrote, "All I know is I can't lose Bianca this early. #ClaimtoFame."

The former real estate agent had a sweet and outgoing personality, and during a game of two truths and a lie, she revealed that her relative had received a Peabody before. Any guesses yet? With the small clue, we wouldn't be surprised if you were still left in the dark. But you don't have to be left wondering anymore because Bianca wound up being the first contestant to get the boot, and after much anticipation, we now know the identity of her famous aunt.