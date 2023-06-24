How To Watch Claim To Fame Even Without Cable

The second season of "Claim to Fame" premieres on ABC on Monday, June 26, which means that we'll get to witness a new set of celebrity relatives figure out who the other is.

To the uninitiated, "Claim to Fame" happens to be one of the most interesting reality shows to grace television as of late, as it has lesser-known celebrity relatives duke it out in a mansion and uncover one another's true identities through a series of challenges. In the first season, the show, which Kevin and Frankie Jonas host (we know, how meta), featured 12 contestants, including Whoopi Goldberg's granddaughter Amara, Simone Biles' sister Adria, and Zendaya's cousin Cubb Coleman. A big part of the show's appeal is that the contestants try to trick each other through deception, so viewers are kept on the edge of their seats as they watch them blow their cover, intentionally or otherwise (it's usually the latter).

The identities of Season 2 contestants are tightly under wraps, but Parade notes that one of them might be a son of a Grammy winner, a grandkid of a Nobel Prize winner, and a brother of an NBA champion. "Might" is the operative word here, of course, since we're not sure if they're who they claim to be. We'll only find out if we tune into the episodes aired on ABC on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. But if you've cut the cord like many others, there are still ways to gain access to the chaos.