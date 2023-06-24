How To Watch Claim To Fame Even Without Cable
The second season of "Claim to Fame" premieres on ABC on Monday, June 26, which means that we'll get to witness a new set of celebrity relatives figure out who the other is.
To the uninitiated, "Claim to Fame" happens to be one of the most interesting reality shows to grace television as of late, as it has lesser-known celebrity relatives duke it out in a mansion and uncover one another's true identities through a series of challenges. In the first season, the show, which Kevin and Frankie Jonas host (we know, how meta), featured 12 contestants, including Whoopi Goldberg's granddaughter Amara, Simone Biles' sister Adria, and Zendaya's cousin Cubb Coleman. A big part of the show's appeal is that the contestants try to trick each other through deception, so viewers are kept on the edge of their seats as they watch them blow their cover, intentionally or otherwise (it's usually the latter).
The identities of Season 2 contestants are tightly under wraps, but Parade notes that one of them might be a son of a Grammy winner, a grandkid of a Nobel Prize winner, and a brother of an NBA champion. "Might" is the operative word here, of course, since we're not sure if they're who they claim to be. We'll only find out if we tune into the episodes aired on ABC on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. But if you've cut the cord like many others, there are still ways to gain access to the chaos.
Hulu or Hulu with Live TV
Hulu appears to be the exclusive streaming partner of "Claim to Fame," as it's the only streaming platform where Season 1 episodes are readily available for immediate viewing. If Season 2 follows the same streaming schedule as Season 1, then you can expect to access new episodes on the streaming site only a day after they air on ABC. If you have a Hulu subscription, you can watch the episodes at your own pace and at your own time, or perhaps even binge them all at once towards the end of the season.
A basic subscription only nets you $7.99 per month, but this plan is ad-supported, so your streaming will be interrupted by minutes of commercials. If you don't mind some ads, this plan is the most cost-effective option. But if you want uninterrupted streaming, you can get the No Ads plan for $14.99 monthly. There may be shows that play ads before and after you hit play, but for the most part, you can enjoy an ad-free viewing experience.
Alternatively, you can also subscribe to Hulu with Live TV and watch "Claim to Fame" at the same time as those with cable. The catch? The plans are much more expensive, starting at $69.99 with ads and $82.99 with no ads. You get bonus access to Disney Plus+ and ESPN+, though, so the hefty cost may be worth it if you're a Disney or sports nut.
YouTube TV
YouTube is not merely a place where you watch juicy drama between content creators or the occasional makeup or cooking tutorials. In case you don't know, the streaming giant also offers YouTube TV, which grants you access to a wide variety of cable channels. Aside from letting you watch the broadcasts of ABC's "Claim to Fame," the service also offers live streaming of TV staples, including CBS, Fox, and NBC. Over the years, it added a bunch of other channels you already know and love, including HGTV, Food Network, MTV, and Comedy Central.
If you have never subscribed to YouTube TV in the past, you can enjoy the special introductory reserved for new users, $64.99 per month for your first three months of subscription, after which it will increase to $72.99. It may well be worth it, though, considering that it packs over 100 channels. You're also afforded unlimited DVR space, so you can record as many shows as you want and watch them as often as you wish. Plus, you can watch on up to three devices and create up to six accounts.
Even at the discounted price, $64.99 may still be heavy of a commitment. Fortunately, you can see for yourself if it's worth it with the free trial that lasts 14 days.
Fubo TV
Another option to watch "Claim to Fame" is through a Fubo TV subscription. It has a similar pricing structure as other live-streaming services, but it offers more variety. The most basic plan, which is the Pro plan, costs $74.99, and includes access to 171 channels, 1,000 hours of DVR space, and up to ten screens. Available channels include the top news channels like MSNBC, CNBC, CBS News, and Fox News, kid-friendly channels like Disney Channel, Universal Kids, and Nickelodeon, and top channels like ABC, NBC, Hallmark, and TLC.
The next tier called Elite costs $84.99 a month, and it packs 70 more channels and more than 130 sporting events that you can stream in 4K. There's also the Premier plan that goes for $94.99 a month, with over 250 channels, including Showtime. Spanish language TV is also available with the Latino plan, which runs you $24.99 for your first month and $32.99 in subsequent months.
All these plans offer a 7-day trial, so you can give the service a test run before you make the splurge.