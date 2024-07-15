Dog The Bounty Hunter's Wife Francie Has Certainly Transformed

This article includes references to addiction, child abuse, and domestic violence.

One could argue that Duane "Dog the Bounty Hunter" Chapman's love life is as interesting as his televised fugitive captures. The Denver native, who shot to fame in the 2000s with his outlandish eponymous show, has been married no fewer than six times and is also a father of 13 children and counting.

In 2021, Francie Frane followed in the footsteps of (deep breath), La Fonda Sue Honeycutt, Anne M. Tegnell, Lyssa Rae Brittain, Tawny Marie, and Beth Smith when she walked down the aisle with the wild mullet-haired enforcer. But with Chapman's reality TV career stalling due to various behind-the-scenes problems, we've yet to see or hear that much of her.

From childhood trauma and drug addictions to religious beliefs and philanthropic endeavors, not to mention plenty of turbulent marriages of her own, here's what we do know about the latest arrival in Chapman's always eventful world.