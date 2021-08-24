Dog The Bounty Hunter's Feud With His Daughter Bonnie Is Even Worse Than We Expected

Duane Chapman, better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, is getting ready to marry his girlfriend Francie Frane. In early August, Chapman made an appearance on the "Two Guys From Hollywood" podcast, during which he revealed that he and Frane are set to tie the knot on September 2. "We went to the venue yesterday, picked it out. Man it costs a lot to get married," Chapman said, according to CNN. Chapman started dating Frane less than one year after losing his wife, Beth, to cancer. During his recent podcast appearance, Chapman opened up about the guilt that he felt when exploring a relationship with someone else. "I felt very bad about even wanting to have someone else after Beth," Chapman said. He said that he found solace in the bible. "God does not want a man to be alone... he knows we need a companion," he said.

As Chapman and Frane get the final preparations done for their upcoming nuptials, some interesting news has surfaced. Chapman chose not to invite two of his kids to his wedding, according to TMZ. Cecily and Bonnie told the outlet that they aren't completely sure why their dad doesn't want them at his wedding, suggesting, perhaps, that they remind him too much of their mother, and that he's having a hard time dealing with that. Both women suggested that their relationships with their dad are solid — but a Facebook post by Bonnie on August 24 has painted a very different picture. Keep reading for more.