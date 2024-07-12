Brittany Mahomes' Pregnancy Announcement Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are one step closer to making their own little football team. The couple have announced they are expecting their third child, and the internet is buzzing with the same take.
The couple shared the news in a joint social media post along with a video from their photoshoot for the announcement. Brittany captioned the post, "Round three, here we come." The comments were filled with congratulatory messages for the happy couple. Along with the well wishes, people couldn't resist wondering what the high school sweethearts will name their third bundle of joy, and whether it will be metal-inspired.
Brittany and Patrick seem to have an affinity for naming their children after different metals. Their first child is named Sterling Skye, and their second child is Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III. The metal names don't just end with the kids, though. The couple also named their two dogs Steel and Silver. Many think that the pattern of naming things after metals will continue with their third child. One person joked on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Patrick Mahomes is having another baby and people expect the name to come from the periodic table, but sterling silver and bronze aren't elements, they're alloys containing copper," they continued, "In conclusion, Brass, Turquoise, or Sunstone are much more likely candidates than Gold or Iron. End." Fans will have to wait and see as to whether the couple will choose to keep the tradition going.
Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes on naming their kids
Could Brittany and Patrick Mahomes third child be named Copper? Or maybe Brass? We don't know just yet, but we do know Brittany was the driving force for naming her and Patrick's kids and pets after metals. Brittany once shared in an Instagram Q&A (via People), "I got Steel [her dog] in college and named him that," she continued, "We then got our second dog and was gonna name her Sterling because it went with Steel perfect. Then I said no, I want that to be my daughter's name, so then we came up with Silver to go with Steel." As for Bronze, she felt it was the perfect fit to all the other names.
Patrick further explained during a press conference (via Today) how the couple landed on Bronze. "When me and Brittany had Sterling, we didn't know if it was a girl or boy at first, so we started thinking of girl and boys' names. We wanted them to have that connection and them to be brother and sister forever," Patrick shared. The football star revealed it was his brother's idea to name him Bronze. He said, "He can have his own thing now, where he's not Patrick, he's Bronze, even though he's Patrick. Then, Sterling and Bronze can have that connection moving forward." But surely, they want all their kids to have that connection, so we wouldn't doubt if their third child is named after a metal too.