Brittany Mahomes' Pregnancy Announcement Has Everyone Saying The Same Thing

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes are one step closer to making their own little football team. The couple have announced they are expecting their third child, and the internet is buzzing with the same take.

The couple shared the news in a joint social media post along with a video from their photoshoot for the announcement. Brittany captioned the post, "Round three, here we come." The comments were filled with congratulatory messages for the happy couple. Along with the well wishes, people couldn't resist wondering what the high school sweethearts will name their third bundle of joy, and whether it will be metal-inspired.

Brittany and Patrick seem to have an affinity for naming their children after different metals. Their first child is named Sterling Skye, and their second child is Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III. The metal names don't just end with the kids, though. The couple also named their two dogs Steel and Silver. Many think that the pattern of naming things after metals will continue with their third child. One person joked on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Patrick Mahomes is having another baby and people expect the name to come from the periodic table, but sterling silver and bronze aren't elements, they're alloys containing copper," they continued, "In conclusion, Brass, Turquoise, or Sunstone are much more likely candidates than Gold or Iron. End." Fans will have to wait and see as to whether the couple will choose to keep the tradition going.