The Complete Transformation Of Simon Cowell's Son, Eric

It seems like celebrity kids grow up in the blink of an eye. One minute they're being wheeled around the streets of Los Angeles in a stroller, and the next minute they're old enough to walk the red carpet. Take Eric Cowell, for example; the only child of former famed "American Idol" judge Simon Cowell, whose harsh criticism and sarcastic humor earned him a beloved place in millions of fans' hearts around the world, has grown up quickly. Will he want to follow in the footsteps of his famous parents? What life will he carve out for himself under the watchful eye of the spotlight? These are all questions fans love to speculate about the young boy, who came into the world in 2014 and has since turned into the spitting image of his celeb father.

With a father like Simon, there's no question Eric has adopted many traits in common with the "America's Got Talent" judge. He's not only got an eye for talent, but he's got aspirations to go into the entertainment business as well. Could he be the next up-and-coming celebrity talent show judge? And will he be just as ruthless as his dear old dad? Either way, the 10-year-old is blessed with a plethora of opportunities to choose from. Before we get into his future plans, let's take a look at how much Simon's mini-me has evolved since being thrust into the limelight. We're breaking down the complete transformation of Simon Cowell's son, Eric, from his baby years to his life as a promising pre-teen.