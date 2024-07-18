The Complete Transformation Of Simon Cowell's Son, Eric
It seems like celebrity kids grow up in the blink of an eye. One minute they're being wheeled around the streets of Los Angeles in a stroller, and the next minute they're old enough to walk the red carpet. Take Eric Cowell, for example; the only child of former famed "American Idol" judge Simon Cowell, whose harsh criticism and sarcastic humor earned him a beloved place in millions of fans' hearts around the world, has grown up quickly. Will he want to follow in the footsteps of his famous parents? What life will he carve out for himself under the watchful eye of the spotlight? These are all questions fans love to speculate about the young boy, who came into the world in 2014 and has since turned into the spitting image of his celeb father.
With a father like Simon, there's no question Eric has adopted many traits in common with the "America's Got Talent" judge. He's not only got an eye for talent, but he's got aspirations to go into the entertainment business as well. Could he be the next up-and-coming celebrity talent show judge? And will he be just as ruthless as his dear old dad? Either way, the 10-year-old is blessed with a plethora of opportunities to choose from. Before we get into his future plans, let's take a look at how much Simon's mini-me has evolved since being thrust into the limelight. We're breaking down the complete transformation of Simon Cowell's son, Eric, from his baby years to his life as a promising pre-teen.
Eric was a 'healthy and handsome' Valentine's Day baby
Eric Cowell came into the world on Valentine's Day in 2014, with his father announcing the news on X, formerly known as twitter. "Very happy to say Eric was born at 17.45pm," Simon tweeted at the time, adding that his son was "Healthy and handsome."
Eric was born to Simon and his now-fiancée, Lauren Silverman, whom he started dating around 2013. The former "American Idol" judge was overjoyed about becoming a father, telling Extra shortly after the birth, "I was born to be a dad!" Simon flew from London to New York City just in time to welcome his son after receiving a call from Silverman in the middle of filming "Britain's Got Talent." Arriving just two hours before Eric's birth, the producer witnessed the special moment just in time.
Eric got his name from Simon's late father, who the talent judge was incredibly close with before he died from a heart attack in 1999. "I look at him, Eric, and I think of my dad all the time, so it's a really good thing," he told the publication. Luckily enough for Lauren and Simon, Eric didn't give his parents too many problems as a newborn. "Lauren's actually been crying more than Eric, so I've had to put one of those pacifiers in her which she likes!" Simon joked, adding, "Has to be fed every three hours, otherwise she gets a little bit grumpy, and Eric's absolutely fine!"
Eric helped his father fall in love with life again
Simon Cowell revealed that his son ultimately rescued him from a dark place in his life, giving him newfound motivation and purpose. In an interview with "The Diary of A CEO," the "America's Got Talent" judge admitted that losing his parents was the most difficult thing he had to go through in life, but Eric's birth ultimately saved him from what he called a "downward spiral."
When he got the call from Lauren Silverman that she was expecting, Simon admitted his whole world changed in an instant. With a new son to look after, he began to discover happiness again, learning to see the positives in life after the devastating shock of his mother's death in 2015. "[He saved me] without question," Simon shared. "I really really had reached the point where nothing mattered," the producer said of life before Eric.
Eric even brought his father out of a period where he had been experiencing tunnel vision with his work. Simon recalled a time before Eric when he was accustomed to staying up until 4:00 a.m., laser-focused on his job and trying to improve ratings. "If Eric hadn't come along, God knows what would have happened," Simon told The Sun, adding, "I was really unhappy. But now Eric is around, I don't work through the night anymore." The former "American Idol" judge says fatherhood has completely changed him for the better. "I'm a very different man to the one I was 10 years ago, thank God," he said.
He grew up with an older stepbrother
Eric Cowell may have been Simon's first biological child, but he grew up with an older stepbrother. His mother, Lauren Silverman, had a child from a previous relationship, a son named Adam Silverman.
Lauren was previously married to Andrew Silverman, but she found out she was pregnant with Simon's child in 2013 while they were still together. Andrew filed for divorce after learning the news, naming Simon Cowell as a "co-respondent" for adultery, according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Daily. Simon and Lauren's messy romance led to an estranged relationship with Adam. The producer was reportedly barred from spending time with Adam a decade ago and would've been forced to pay a $50,000 fine if he broke the rules. All those stipulations seem to be in the past, however, as Adam, Eric, Simon, and Lauren have been seen spending time together in public on several occasions in recent years — and Adam and Eric seem to have a cute brotherly bond.
There's no telling what the future may hold, but Simon has been candid about the possibility of giving Eric another sibling. Even in his 60s, the talent judge welcomes the idea of another kid. "Just two days ago I was thinking, 'It would be nice to have another,' he told The Sun in 2022. "Being a dad is the best thing that's ever happened to me. I love every second I spend with him." He continued, "So look, will it happen? I don't know. But I would love another kid. I really like being a dad."
Eric keeps his father fit
Simon Cowell may be in his 60s, but he's shared that his son Eric keeps him young. In an interview for The Sun, the producer shared that he got a reality check when he realized just how much energy his son has, and how fit he needs to be to keep up with the pace.
"I am 64 this year, and Eric's nine ... and when I'm playing football with him, my God, I have to get fit just to play with him," he told the publication in 2022. "His energy is off the chart, it really, really is." Cowell even went so far as to declare he was committing to a vegan diet in 2019, opting for a healthier lifestyle and more exercise to keep up with Eric.
His son was also his inspiration in getting rehabilitated quickly when he suffered a broken back after falling from an electric bike in 2020. At the time, he had gained back some of the weight he had previously shed to help recover from the injury. Eric became his driving force to get fit again, according to Simon's long-time friend, singer Sinitta Malone. "He was looking at Eric and thinking, 'I've got to get through this somehow,'" she told The Sun at the time.
Simon made a full recovery, and he's since switched back to a healthy diet full of lean meats and fresh vegetables. "The only difficult thing is when Eric orders a pizza ... that's the number one thing I miss," he told The Sun.
He's enjoyed life in the spotlight ... and in the countryside
Eric Cowell has gotten used to the spotlight ever since he was born, with paparazzi snapping photos of him when he was still an infant. He's joined Simon on the red carpet on several occasions, such as for the "America's Got Talent" finale in 2022, and he posed for photos alongside his family when his father was awarded his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2018.
But as much as Eric is happy to join his father for his tapings and appearances in California, he spends just as much time on Simon's property in the English countryside. In an interview for Access Hollywood, the former "American Idol" judge commented that his son shares a lot of similar traits with him, including a love for the outdoors. "He's kind of doing all the things I did as a kid," Simon explained. "He's playing football outside, he's climbing trees ... we're in the countryside so he gets to do tons of things outside."
Eric became the world's youngest SoHo House member
Eric Cowell has enjoyed a life full of the riches and privileges his father has bestowed upon him, including his very own membership in the exclusive SoHo House. In 2018, he became the club's youngest member, among the likes of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Kate Moss.
SoHo House is a hotel chain and private members' club that caters to the A-lister lifestyle, where members can mingle and relax in numerous high-scale establishments without the lingering eyes of the less rich and less privileged. Thanks to Simon footing the $1000 bill, his son can access any of the SoHo clubs across the globe.
"Eric wanted to go swimming during the heatwave but Simon was filming and Lauren wasn't around, so they got him a membership so the nanny could take him," an insider told the publication. "It is close and convenient, so made sense." Talk about a stylish playdate!
Eric and his father Simon announced their upcoming book series
Watch out world — Eric and Simon Cowell are set to launch a new book series together! Inspired by Eric's love of animals, the former "X Factor" judge announced in 2020 that he and his son had secured a seven-part book deal with the publishing company Hatchette Kids.
Simon took to Instagram to share the news, revealing that the book series would be based on a fantasy world full of several unique animal species. "WISHFIT is a world where the most unusual animals exist," he wrote. "The WISHFITS are magical, unusual and have evolved in a weird and wonderful way, combining two different species to form hybrid animals with very distinct characteristics!" The producer mentioned that species include the dog/cat, or "DAT," the hippo/kangaroo, or "HIPPOROO," and the chimpanzee/poodle, otherwise known as "CHIMPANPOO."
The experience of getting involved in a book venture with his only child has only brought Simon even closer to his son. "To be able to write a series of books with my son Eric has been magical," he admitted. Simon revealed that he and his son developed the idea to write the series after always imagining the most unusual fictitious pets. A friend of Simon's pushed him to turn their fascination into print and donate some of the proceeds to charity. Simon and Eric plan to donate money to the non-profit organizations Shooting Star Children's Hospices and Together For Short Lives.
He keeps his father's smoking in check
Eric Cowell has inspired plenty of healthy habits in his father's life. In addition to keeping him in shape, Simon's mini-me has always motivated the talent judge to quit smoking.
"[Eric] is really strict. If he catches me, it's like being back in school," Simon told Extra in 2022. "He's the teacher. I have to sneak behind the hedges and I'm having my four puffs and I can see him following me around, but I said to him the other day, 'Thanks to you, I've nearly quit.'"
Even his good friend Sinitta Malone noticed a change in Simon, and revealed that Eric has become the "cigarette police." She told the Daily Mail: "'He follows him around, with the smoking thing, he only allows Simon to have one puff of a cigarette, he always says, 'how many puffs, how many puffs' ... It's very sweet."
He aspires to be a rock artist one day
With a father like Simon Cowell, Eric has all the tools in the world to become an artist one day. He's got big dreams at a young age, and his father revealed that his son loves rock music.
In an interview with Entertainment Tonight in 2023, Simon admitted that Eric had hopes of one day auditioning for "Britain's Got Talent," saying, "I think he wants to be in a rock band. He loves Green Day." To help make his dreams a reality, Simon's mini-me has been working hard at mastering his drumming skills, and his father has already shared his admiration for his son's talent. "He has started taking lessons and we have bought him a kit," the "America's Got Talent" judge told OK! Magazine UK. "He has great timing and reads music and it's brilliant watching him play in his bedroom. He looks like a little rock star."
Eric is even picking up on his father's skills as a talent scout. In 2023, Simon revealed that Eric predicted that year's "America's Got Talent" winner. "He really, really called it," Simon told Access Hollywood at the time. "I watched him as the result came in and he's like jumping up in the air," he gushed. The talent judge revealed that his son has become truly "invested" in "America's Got Talent," admitting that it's become a topic of conversation for the pair each morning as they predict which contestants will continue in the show.
Eric won't be living off his father's inheritance in the future
Eric Cowell may enjoy the perks of having a famous dad for now, but that might not always be the case. Despite Simon's estimated $600 million net worth (as reported by Celebrity Net Worth), the former "American Idol" judge says he doesn't plan to hand his son his enormous fortune if anything happens to him in the future.
"I'm going to leave my money to somebody. A charity, probably — kids and dogs," the producer admitted in an interview with The Mirror. "I don't believe in passing on from one generation to another," he added. "Your legacy has to be that hopefully you gave enough people an opportunity so that they could do well, and you gave them your time, taught them what you know."
Even though Eric may not be getting an inheritance, it doesn't mean he isn't a shoo-in to take over his father's business opportunities. In an interview with The Sun, Simon revealed that his son may be the one in his chair one day. "I'm sort of training him up," he told the publication in 2018. "I would love him to take over. He's really confident ... When he comes down here he knows what everybody does. He likes being in the gallery. That will be my dream."