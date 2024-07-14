Reactions To Donald Trump's Shocking Assassination Attempt All Echo The Same Thing

Tensions soared when shots were fired at a Trump campaign rally, with an assailant reportedly targeting the former president, grazing his ear with a bullet, and tragically leaving at least one attendee dead. While the full impact of this shocking event on the presidential race and its place in history remains uncertain, reactions are all echoing one undeniable truth: the situation in this country has spiraled out of control.

The scene unfolded moments after Donald Trump took the stage in Butler, Pennsylvania, for a rally just ahead of the Republican National Convention, which is set to kick off on July 15th in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. While delivering a speech about immigration, the former president was stopped mid-sentence as the undeniable sound of gunshots rang out. As the moment quickly unfolded, Trump can be seen grabbing his ear before quickly dropping to the ground. Wasting no time, Secret Service agents quickly crowded the stage to protect the presidential candidate. Still flanked by agents, he was quickly escorted off stage with blood visibleon his ear.

Both sides of the political aisle were quick to condemn the shocking attack, which CNN reports was carried out by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. President Biden decried the shooting, writing that "there's no place for this kind of violence in America," before calling on Americans to "unite as one nation to condemn it." His comments were quickly echoed across the political spectrum.