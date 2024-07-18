Relationship Expert Weighs The Pros And Cons Of David And Victoria Beckham Affair Rumors

2004 came with a host of affair allegations against David Beckham, but he and Victoria Beckham's course of action was to deny everything. "This weekend a series of even more absurd and unsubstantiated claims have been published about David and Victoria Beckham," an official statement obtained by The Guardian read. "The couple [continues] to dismiss these stories and they will not be commenting upon them further at this time. Lawyers have been instructed by David and Victoria concerning these matters."

To this day, both Beckham parties insist all the accusations were false, and relationship expert Susan Trombetti told Nicki Swift, "I don't expect them to spill the beans like the royals, King Charles and Princess Diana, did. No one has explicit proof of him in the act, and until they do, it seems the couple wrongfully believes in the motto 'deny, deny, deny.' I think their stance is if they don't discuss it with the public, it will go away."

However, Trombetti added that the Beckhams should tell the public that they have privately worked out their issues instead of accusing the other women of lying, which would be another rumor about their family that just won't die. "They are famous and people aren't going to let up. The public mistakenly feels they have a right to know, and understandably, it won't go away," she predicted.