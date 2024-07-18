Relationship Expert Weighs The Pros And Cons Of David And Victoria Beckham Affair Rumors
David Beckham has been accused of cheating on his wife, Victoria Beckham, for decades, but the former soccer player has always denied the allegations. One of the biggest scandals was a claim made by David's former assistant, Rebecca Loos, claiming they had an affair in 2003 while he was in Spain playing for Real Madrid. As reported by The New Zealand Herald, Loos told Sky One that they first got physical after a night out and went back to Beckham's hotel room, where they had sex for the first time. Following the allegations, David denied any wrongdoing in a statement obtained by The Guardian, "The simple truth is that I am very happily married and have a wonderful wife and two very special kids. There is nothing any third party can do to change this."
David has since been linked to a woman named Sarah Marbeck and another named Danielle Heath, but he has continued to refute the claims. The Beckhams have maintained a united front, with both insisting that their marriage is fine. And, while there haven't been any new cheating rumors for years, Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, exclusively shared with Nick Swift her thoughts on why the cloud continues to hang over the couple — and what they should do to dispel further inquiry into their relationship.
The Beckhams need to address the affair rumors once and for all
2004 came with a host of affair allegations against David Beckham, but he and Victoria Beckham's course of action was to deny everything. "This weekend a series of even more absurd and unsubstantiated claims have been published about David and Victoria Beckham," an official statement obtained by The Guardian read. "The couple [continues] to dismiss these stories and they will not be commenting upon them further at this time. Lawyers have been instructed by David and Victoria concerning these matters."
To this day, both Beckham parties insist all the accusations were false, and relationship expert Susan Trombetti told Nicki Swift, "I don't expect them to spill the beans like the royals, King Charles and Princess Diana, did. No one has explicit proof of him in the act, and until they do, it seems the couple wrongfully believes in the motto 'deny, deny, deny.' I think their stance is if they don't discuss it with the public, it will go away."
However, Trombetti added that the Beckhams should tell the public that they have privately worked out their issues instead of accusing the other women of lying, which would be another rumor about their family that just won't die. "They are famous and people aren't going to let up. The public mistakenly feels they have a right to know, and understandably, it won't go away," she predicted.
Maintaining a united front isn't always best for relationships
Even though Victoria Beckham looked like a woman scorned on multiple occasions, she always had David Beckham's back, which was one of the strange things about their marriage. Three years after the first cheating rumor, Victoria admitted to W Magazine, "I'm not going to lie. It was a really tough time. It was hard for our entire families." She then shared, "David and I got through it together. No one said marriage was going to be easy. Yes, there have been bumps along the road. But the fact is we've come out of everything we've been through stronger and happier."
Although Victoria standing by her husband's side is admirable, matchmaker Susan Trombetti stated, "The united front isn't exactly healthy, nor is keeping up public appearances." But, she does believe that the two do love each other and have agreed on making their marriage work, especially because of their three children. Trombetti explained, "I don't know why the denials continue at this point, but as a matchmaker, I would say just because [Victoria] is famous, doesn't mean she can pick a good man. It means she can choose a bad boy like many other women."
Relationship expert applauds David and Victoria Beckham for staying together amid affair rumors
Rebecca Loos' account of her and David Beckham's alleged affair seemed pretty plausible given the close nature of their relationship, but some rumors seem to have come out of thin air. In 2018, David found himself in the middle of yet another scandal when the internet went ablaze with talk that he had an affair with his daughter Harper's teacher. "It's a crock of s**t," his rep simply put it, The Sun reported. Given all the allegations, it would be understandable if Victoria Beckham walked away from the marriage. Expert Susan Trombetti pointed out, "Marriages that have experienced infidelity can still work. However, when someone is a serial cheater, that's a fatal flaw and one of the top five men you should run from." She added, "But if it's a one-time thing, marriages that experience infidelity can come out stronger with a better understanding of each other."
Some cons of Victoria staying in the marriage could be low self-esteem, feeling suspicious of David, and unhappiness in the relationship, Trombetti shared with Nicki Swift. Still, she pointed out that the Beckhams aren't without some pros. "They look like a beautiful couple and their family remains intact despite the upheaval," the matchmaker noted.