Rebecca Loos: What We Know About David Beckham's Alleged Mistress

For the most part, David and Victoria Beckham have painted the picture of a perfect marriage. The legendary footballer and former member of one of the biggest girl bands in the world have maintained their status as an It Couple for decades. While it hasn't been easy, they have remained steadfast in keeping their romance alive despite naysayers claiming that they're together just for show. "We know each other better than anybody. People have talked about, 'Do we stay together because it's a brand?' Of course not," David said in an interview on BBC Radio 4's Desert Island Discs. "We stay together because we love each other, because we have four amazing children.'"

Over the years, however, their relationship had been tainted with multiple controversies, chief of which was David's alleged affair that supposedly occurred during the early years of their marriage. The pair had denied the speculations when the rumors surfaced, but in the 2023 Netflix documentary "Beckham," they got candid about just how much it affected them. "[It was] the most unhappy I have ever been in my entire life," Victoria admitted, while David shared that he felt "physically sick every day" during that distressing period.

The Beckhams' statements naturally reignited the years-long discourse over the alleged infidelity, again thrusting Rebecca Loos into the spotlight. To the uninitiated, Loos was the woman at the center of the controversy all those years ago when she revealed to the press that David had cheated on Victoria with her.