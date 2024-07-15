Simone Biles' College Career Had A Surprising Twist

As the most decorated gymnast in living history, Simone Biles has every reason to call herself "the GOAT." Not only does she hold a record-breaking number of medals and is the originator of several (incredibly complex) signature moves — more officially known as named elements – but the unstoppable athlete has also undergone her fair share of mental health struggles. In 2020, Simone Biles was forced to retire from the Tokyo Olympic games after experiencing a phenomenon known as the "twisties," a condition where gymnasts can lose spatial awareness and control over their bodies, typically in mid-air, and is the reason why Simone Biles took a two-year break from gymnastics.

This was a massive setback, and for some time, it looked like everything the Olympic medalist had sacrificed for her athletic dreams, including a UCLA acceptance, might come into question, as her gymnastics career was caught in the balance. Before deciding to take the jump and compete professionally, Simone Biles had planned to attend university and participate in college gymnastics. She sacrificed this path, choosing to go pro instead.

The gymnast's scholastic journey hasn't been the most traditional and is perhaps one of the contributing reasons why Simone Biles has been able to hone such incredible strength and gymnastic skills. But the dedicated athlete also didn't let her laser-sharp focus on training distract her from pursuing further education. In 2018, she enrolled in the University of the People, an online college. Here's why Biles opted to pursue a degree online.