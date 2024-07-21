Does Queen Camilla Still Smoke? This Is When The Royal Reportedly Kicked The Bad Habit

In the '60s, when Queen Camilla was growing up, about 51% of adult Britons smoked cigarettes. The queen consort, formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles, joined the crowd a few years later. She maintained the bad habit for 30 years until quitting at the turn of the century. King Charles III, on the other hand, followed in the late Queen Elizabeth II's footsteps and led a smoke-free lifestyle — for the most part. In 2013, he admitted to experimenting with cigarettes early on.

"He said 'I gave up at 11 when I had a few cigarettes behind a chicken coop,'" nurse Paul Watson recalled Charles saying at the Nursing Times awards, The Mirror reported. Charles reportedly spent years trying to persuade Camilla to quit, but she just couldn't give up her half a pack a day. Her habit was so strong that she had rules laid out for her staff. "Footmen are instructed to place silver cigarette boxes containing her favorite brand [of cigarette] in every room," Brian Hoey wrote in "Not in Front of the Corgis" (via Express).

Camilla also asked them to make her life easier by having matches easily accessible. "[They had to] make sure that matchbox holders in solid silver containers are placed upright near at hand with one match half withdrawn so she does not have to scrabble about looking for a light," he added. Whenever she stepped out of any room, her staff emptied all ashtrays. Thankfully, she kicked the habit in 2001 with some spiritual help.