Inappropriate Outfits We Can't Believe Jill Biden Wore
Joe and Jill Biden have mostly managed to avoid any major scandals during his time in office. Still, that doesn't mean there wasn't some controversy. One point of contention that often divided both sides of the political fence was Jill's choice of clothing, which raised eyebrows on more than one occasion. From the priciest outfits that Jill wore to her hair scrunchie to her not-so-subtle "vote" dress, she racked up plenty of inappropriate outfits to keep both fashionistas, Fox News commenters, and even the world's press talking.
Jill seemingly threw serious shade at Melania Trump with one fashion choice, which poked fun at her FLOTUS predecessor's controversial and unforgettable "I really don't care, do U" jacket. She rocked a decidedly different message on the back of her outerwear while visiting Boris Johnson's wife, Carrie, during a June 2021 trip to the U.K. "LOVE" was emblazoned across the denim in outlined silver beading.
But it was Jill's choice of legwear that set the cat among the style pigeons in April 2021. In fact, her fishnet tights, leather skirt, and heeled ankle booties sent conservatives into meltdown. It proved such a talking point that "fishnetgate" trended on social media. "It's amazing how much people pay attention to every little detail. And they weren't fishnets. They weren't lace. They were very pretty stockings," she told Vogue in June 2021. We're taking a look at some of Jill's other inappropriate outfits.
Jill Biden's floral frock shock
Jill Biden's colorful flower shift was the perfect choice for a ladies who lunch date. However, the $2,700 Dolce & Gabbana dress was a wholly inappropriate outfit choice to witness her husband sign in H.R. 49 in June 2021, designating the National Pulse Memorial in Orlando for all the victims of the 2016 mass shooting.
Jill and Joe Biden were joined by members of his administration, survivors of the shooting, and victims' family members in Washington, D.C. 49 people were killed and 53 wounded in what was one of the USA's most deadly mass shootings, so not surprisingly, it was a somber affair, making Jill's bright and breezy floral number somewhat jarring. Especially when compared to the other guests' mute, more formal attire.
Jill's choice of Dolce & Gabbana was controversial for other reasons, too. The label's founders, Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, have a racially problematic history, including dressing models in "Blackamoor" earrings, posing for blackface photos at an "African disco" themed Halloween party, designing a "slave sandal" and running a campaign starring an Asian model attempting to eat pizza with chopsticks. When a fashionista questioned the ads, Gabbana allegedly DMd them, "China Ignorant Dirty Smelling Mafia."
Jill Biden's skintight latex look
Jill Biden was more Real Housewife than first lady when she rocked a skintight sequined latex look in September 2022. Given that Jill was attending an Elton John gig at the White House, many would think she was dressed fittingly. However, others begged to differ, filing Jill's slinky style under "I" for inappropriate outfit.
"When I became First Lady, I knew people would start to care a lot more about what I wore," Jill told the crowd when she donated her inaugural gowns to the First Ladies Collection at the Smithsonian in January 2023. "And there have been times when I welcome that spotlight, because I knew that my clothes could help me say something important."
It's likely Jill didn't welcome the comments that her Elton John ensemble sparked. "The dress was so tight that Jill Biden's belly button was visible. Gross," the far-right website The Gateway Pundit sniped. "Gosh she looks terrible. Not only the wrong dress but, well age also!" a member of the fashion police opined on X, formerly Twitter. "Jill looks awful! She desperately needs a stylist!" commented another.
Jill Biden's fascinator faux pas
Jill Biden raised eyebrows on the other side of the pond in September 2022 when she made a fascinator faux pas while attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral at Westminster Abbey. The first lady seemingly muddled up her state affair style etiquette by donning the jaunty headpiece, which is rarely, if ever, worn to memorials; instead, it's the item of choice for weddings and special events, while hats are the appropriate attire for somber affairs.
The fashion police were out in force, patrolling social media and delivering their verdict. "Why does Jill Biden always look like such a hot mess? Nothing says 'I'm mourning for Queen Elizabeth' like a big black bow in your hair," one sniped. "She looked ridiculous wearing a black bow in her hair. As an American woman I was embarrassed and shocked and I am an average savvy dressed person of her age! She should have worn a dignified black hat!" opined another.
Jill's fascinator wasn't the only point of funeral controversy; the seating plans also caused contention. Protocol dictated that Jill and Joe Biden were positioned way back in the pecking order on the 14th row behind lesser powerful dignitaries such as the Polish President Andrzej Duda and his wife, Agata Kornhauser-Duda. They were also forced to wait to take their seats after getting stuck in traffic and arriving late at the Abbey.
Jill Biden's Dalmatian-spotted two-piece
Jill Biden unleashed her inner Cruella de Ville in February 2022 when she donned a Dalmatian-spotted dress and matching jacket. The first lady slipped into the Brandon Maxwell two-piece for a Black History Month closing event at the White House. The stylish suit undoubtedly made her stand out from the crowd, but given other attendees' block-colored clothing, some found the patterned outfit a tad inappropriate.
Social media's fashionistas were quick to pounce. "Love the mask, adore Dr. Jill!! But the suit looks like it's made from Dalmatians," one commenter wrote. "Love Jill but that getup is a bit much. Too many black spots!!!!" another opined. "Can someone who loves her tell her to fire her stylist? Every dress is a disaster," a third sniped.
Showing her commitment to environmental issues, Jill's look was recycled. She wore the same dress to the 2021 Olympics opening ceremony in Japan and to meet Boris Johnson in June 2021. The day after meeting with the British prime minister, Jill slipped into another recycled Brandon Maxwell ensemble. That time, it was a bespoke red dress that she had worn to a Memorial Day service in Virginia. The fashion bible, Vogue, praised Jill's dedication to repurposing her style choices. "Rewearing outfits is another shrewd, politically loaded choice, positioning her as a woman of the people who actually wears her clothes, and an environmentally conscious one at that," it wrote in May 2024.
Jill Biden's see-through shift
Jill Biden unwittingly displayed it all in April 2024. The FLOTUS wore a stunning $15,990 crystal-embroidered ombré Oscar de la Renta gown to host a dinner for Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko. Still, her underwear, not outerwear, ensured she hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Unfortunately, Jill learned that certain materials don't stand up to the bright lights caused by a sea of cameras. The dress turned sheer as the photographers snapped, resulting in the first lady flashing the flesh.
Jill has made it clear that she's not here for frivolous things such as fashion. In March 2021, her press secretary, Michael LaRosa, announced that the White House would not comment on Jill's clothing choices. "Nothing else to share," he replied to questions about why.
Jill is widely lauded for her classic style and fashion-forward looks, which raises the ire of detractors, such as Fox News host Megyn Kelly. "She looks like she's wearing my nana's housecoat," Kelly said in July 2023. "It's such an obvious joke. With all due respect to Dr. Jill Biden, fashion is not at the top of the list of her accomplishments."
Jill's hair scrunchie
Jill Biden trended in February 2021 after she was snapped while out and about shopping with her hair in a scrunchie. Jill was picking up some sugary goodness from the Black-owned bakery, The Sweet Lobby. "Dropped by @TheSweetLobby earlier to pick up some Valentine's treats for the weekend. Shhh — don't tell Joe!" she captioned a photo on X.
Dropped by @TheSweetLobby earlier to pick up some Valentine's treats for the weekend. Shhh – don't tell Joe! 💕 pic.twitter.com/YXmtLciuws
— Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) February 13, 2021
Not surprisingly, the internet was firmly divided. So part of what I never realized I needed was a FLOTUS in a scrunchie," one commenter wrote. "She's a real person! Not a made up Barbie doll!" another raved. Others believed it made for an inappropriate outfit. Someone should remind her not fashionable for the role she is in," one sniffed. "Sickening, you've gotta be kidding," another wrote.
The '80s and '90s staple has made a comeback recently, but that had nothing to do with her choice to rock one. In fact, Jill had no idea what a scrunchie actually was. "You know, my daughter called me right after I left that shop and said, 'Mom, everyone's talking about this scrunchie.' I said, 'What scrunchie?' I didn't know what she was talking about. I still don't understand it," she told Kelly Clarkson.