Inappropriate Outfits We Can't Believe Jill Biden Wore

Joe and Jill Biden have mostly managed to avoid any major scandals during his time in office. Still, that doesn't mean there wasn't some controversy. One point of contention that often divided both sides of the political fence was Jill's choice of clothing, which raised eyebrows on more than one occasion. From the priciest outfits that Jill wore to her hair scrunchie to her not-so-subtle "vote" dress, she racked up plenty of inappropriate outfits to keep both fashionistas, Fox News commenters, and even the world's press talking.

Jill seemingly threw serious shade at Melania Trump with one fashion choice, which poked fun at her FLOTUS predecessor's controversial and unforgettable "I really don't care, do U" jacket. She rocked a decidedly different message on the back of her outerwear while visiting Boris Johnson's wife, Carrie, during a June 2021 trip to the U.K. "LOVE" was emblazoned across the denim in outlined silver beading.

But it was Jill's choice of legwear that set the cat among the style pigeons in April 2021. In fact, her fishnet tights, leather skirt, and heeled ankle booties sent conservatives into meltdown. It proved such a talking point that "fishnetgate" trended on social media. "It's amazing how much people pay attention to every little detail. And they weren't fishnets. They weren't lace. They were very pretty stockings," she told Vogue in June 2021. We're taking a look at some of Jill's other inappropriate outfits.