5 Times Donald Trump Didn't Help Favoritism Rumors With His Kids

Most parents claim they don't have a favorite child, although researchers would beg to differ. A National Library of Medicine study found that 70% like one of their offspring more than others. Based on his past actions and comments, Donald Trump falls into that camp. However, his preferences flip-flop depending on his mood and circumstances.

The times Donald acted inappropriately towards Ivanka Trump, making gross comments about her physical appearance and voicing his attraction towards her, made his feelings at that time crystal clear. In October 2016, CNN uncovered a clip of Donald telling Howard Stern that his daughter didn't have breast implants. "She's actually always been very voluptuous. She's tall, she's almost 6 feet tall, and she's been, she's an amazing beauty," he said, assuring Stern it was OK for him to call Ivanka "a piece of a**."

Meanwhile, Donald's relationship with his youngest daughter, Tiffany Trump, has barely warranted a mention. As for his youngest son? Donald doesn't have a clue what's going on in Barron Trump's life, unless it's related to his height. So what about Eric and Donald Trump Jr.? The former has always appeared to be the forgotten third child, always ranking below his older siblings. Still, things may have taken a turn as Eric seems to have surged in his father's eyes, even possibly overtaking Ivanka and Donald Jr. We're checking out the times that Donald fueled the favoritism rumors about his kids.