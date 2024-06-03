Trump Drops Biggest Clue Yet He Has No Idea What's Going On In Barron's Life

Even though Barron Trump's graduation brought Donald Trump and Melania Trump together to celebrate the occasion, it was short lived. Donald was granted the day off from his hush money trial to attend his youngest son's graduation on May 17, 2024, but he bolted to Minnesota to attend a Republican fundraiser that same day. A couple weeks after Barron's graduation, the presumptive GOP presidential candidate still did not seem to have a strong grasp on his son's future. "You know, he's very sought after. He's a very smart guy. Very tall guy," Donald said about Barron while appearing on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on June 2. The former president said his son "gets into everywhere" he applied. But with Barron's graduation in the rearview, and the deadline for choosing a college fast-approaching, Donald still had no clue where his son was leaning towards attending. "And then you see all of these colleges are rioting and maybe you want to go to a different kind of a college," Donald said on "Fox & Friends."

Donald used a similar talking point when speaking about Barron's college plans a month earlier. "And you know, a lot of, a lot of these choices of colleges are changing because you see what's going on in the last month," Donald said during a May 10 interview with "Kayal and Company" (via the New York Post) while offering no real insight into his son's college plans. Although, one piece of info Donald Trump gets right about Barron is his height, but remembering his son's age is a different story.