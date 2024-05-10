Donald Trump Botches Simple Fact About Barron While Bragging On His Youngest Son

On the heels of Barron Trump's first political career move, Donald Trump made a gaffe when discussing his youngest son. News was announced on May 8 that Barron would be a delegate from Florida at the Republican National Convention alongside multiple family members, including Eric Trump, who served as delegation chair. The next day, during an interview with Noticias Telemundo, the former president was asked about Barron becoming a delegate. "He's a very young guy, and he's graduated from high school this year," Donald said. "He's pretty young, I will say. He's 17. But if they can do that, I'm all for it," he added while erroneously stating his son's age, as Barron had turned 18 years old in March.

The clip of Donald misstating his son's age went viral, and some folks took it as evidence that Barron did not have a good relationship with his dad. "To be fair, he wasn't allowed to attend Barron's 18th birthday party (6 weeks ago) because he was forced to play golf that day," one X, formerly Twitter, user chided. Others, however, were more forgiving of the blunder. "As much as I despise this man, this isn't a big deal," one person wrote.

Following the age slip-up, a spokesperson for Donald, Steven Cheung, went on the offensive when asked for comment by NBC News. "NBC has chosen to engage in tabloid journalism fit for the checkout aisle of a grocery store," Cheung said. This of course, was not the first controversy surrounding Barron's age.