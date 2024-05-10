Donald Trump Botches Simple Fact About Barron While Bragging On His Youngest Son
On the heels of Barron Trump's first political career move, Donald Trump made a gaffe when discussing his youngest son. News was announced on May 8 that Barron would be a delegate from Florida at the Republican National Convention alongside multiple family members, including Eric Trump, who served as delegation chair. The next day, during an interview with Noticias Telemundo, the former president was asked about Barron becoming a delegate. "He's a very young guy, and he's graduated from high school this year," Donald said. "He's pretty young, I will say. He's 17. But if they can do that, I'm all for it," he added while erroneously stating his son's age, as Barron had turned 18 years old in March.
The clip of Donald misstating his son's age went viral, and some folks took it as evidence that Barron did not have a good relationship with his dad. "To be fair, he wasn't allowed to attend Barron's 18th birthday party (6 weeks ago) because he was forced to play golf that day," one X, formerly Twitter, user chided. Others, however, were more forgiving of the blunder. "As much as I despise this man, this isn't a big deal," one person wrote.
Following the age slip-up, a spokesperson for Donald, Steven Cheung, went on the offensive when asked for comment by NBC News. "NBC has chosen to engage in tabloid journalism fit for the checkout aisle of a grocery store," Cheung said. This of course, was not the first controversy surrounding Barron's age.
Donald Trump mentions Barron Trump's political savvy
A debate raged online when Barron Trump turned 18 years old on March 20, after former NBC executive Mike Sington made an incendiary comment on X. "Barron Trump turns 18 today. He's fair game now," Sington wrote in the since-deleted tweet. Republicans took offense to the suggestion that a child of Donald Trump should be attacked online, while Democrats pointed out that is exactly what happened to Barack Obama's daughters during and after his presidency.
Plenty of discussion had surrounded Barron after he turned 18 and prepared to graduate from high school. Donald famously vied for time off from his trial so he could attend Barron's graduation on May 17. The judge granted the one-time president that time off, but it was reported on May 7 that Donald would be headlining the Lincoln Reagan Dinner for the Minnesota Republican Party that same day.
A few days after news of Donald potentially missing his son's graduation was published, the real estate mogul spoke about his Barron's political savvy. "And he does like politics. It's sort of funny," Donald said while appearing on the talk radio show "Kayal and Company" (via the New York Post). "He'll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do,'" Donald added. Of course that anecdote came after Donald made an obligatory comment about Barron's height. "I will tell you, he's a tall one, but he is a good-looking guy," Donald said.