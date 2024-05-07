Donald Trump's Plans On May 17 Don't Bode Well For Barron's Graduation
Donald Trump recently complained about being forced to miss his youngest son, Barron Trump's high school graduation, scheduled for May 17. At the time, the former president was disappointed that Judge Juan Merchan, who's presiding over his hush money criminal trial concerning his alleged affair with Stormy Daniels, hadn't given him a concrete answer about whether he'd be allowed to skip court in favor of the once-in-a-lifetime rite of passage. Fortunately for the presidential hopeful, Merchan later confirmed that he could, indeed, witness his son walk across the graduation stage. "I don't think the May 17 date is a problem," said Merchan on April 30, according to the New York Times. Now, however, it seems that Trump could miss Barron's graduation because of his own doing.
According to The Hill, the Republican is set to speak at the annual Lincoln Reagan Dinner, which will take place in Minnesota on the same day as Barron's high school graduation. "We are thrilled to welcome President Trump back to Minnesota to headline our Lincoln Reagan dinner, an annual tradition that reminds us of the roots of our Party and the leaders who have been most impactful in promoting our American values. I can think of no one more fitting to join us this year than President Trump," Minnesota GOP chairman David Hahn announced in a statement. Of course, this schedule change has some critics wondering if Trump is still planning to see Barron off at his graduation, or if it's even possible.
Could Donald Trump make Barron Trump's graduation?
Although it may be a tight squeeze, Donald Trump could probably swing both events if he wanted. As People reported, Barron's Florida high school graduation is set to take place at 10 a.m., while the Republican dinner in Minnesota won't occur until nightfall. And while Minnesota and Florida are roughly 1,400 miles apart, a commercial flight could cover that distance in about three hours and 18 minutes, according to Flight Math. Assuming that a private plane or helicopter could cover the distance even faster, he should have ample time to prepare for and attend the dinner. Of course, this would mean that he would likely have to skip out on any of the fun post-graduation festivities that Barron may have planned.
By the way, Donald apparently didn't actually miss the graduations of his older kids, despite this narrative gaining increasing popularity. "Do you people realize that Barron Trumps graduation is not till May 17th which is a Friday? Isn't court dark on Fridays ? Also Donald Trump never attended any of his kids high school graduations. ZERO," tweeted one of many users about the popular theory. According to Snopes, however, the Mar-A-Lago owner actually showed up for the majority of his children's high school and college graduation ceremonies.