What We Know About Barron Trump's Relationship With His Dad Donald Today

To say that Melania Trump adores her son is like pointing out that water is wet. It's a universally known fact, with the former first lady being the epitome of a doting mother from the minute he was born. In fact, Melania never had another child after Barron Trump because she simply didn't feel the need after hitting the jackpot on her first try. But can the same be said about Donald Trump? Is he also the picture of parental affection? Truth be told, the jury is still out.

Donald has been known to sing Barron's praises, frequently in public. Before Barron was born, Donald didn't shy away from expressing his excitement, even going as far as proudly bragging that he had personally picked his unusual moniker. "It's a name I've always loved but I never had the courage to use," the former president told Oprah Winfrey in an interview (via Oprah.com). And, following Barron's birth, Donald was palpably jazzed, too. "Everyone's perfect. She's [Melania] really happy and it's really great," he enthusiastically shared with People.

Sadly, nowadays, if we're to believe the rumor mill, Donald and Barron might as well be strangers. There's frequent chatter about Donald being as elusive a father to Barron as he was with his first four children; Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric, and Tiffany Trump. However, this is something the real estate mogul has brushed off, always asserting they're tight.