Barron Trump's First Political Career Move Confirms What We Suspected

While it's been fun musing over whether Donald and Barron Trump actually have anything in common, the latter has finally put an end to the speculation with a surprising-but-not-really political move. Barron is about to head to the Republican National Convention, following in the footsteps of his dear old papa.

As was reported by NBC News, Barron will be repping Florida at the convention. Essentially, that means he will have a hand in selecting the Republican candidate for the 2024 election. Whether that means his pops will get his vote remains to be seen, but one thing that is for sure is that Barron is keen on the new job. Speaking to ABC News, one Trump insider shared, "He's on the delegation roster and Barron is very interested in our nation's political process."

Other than that, neither Barron nor any of his family members have shared any more details on the matter at the time of writing. That may change, though. After all, the list of Florida delegates published by the Washington Post also includes Barron's older half-brothers, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., and half-sister Tiffany Boulos. Something tells us we will be getting a family picture.