5 Signs Barron Trump Hates The Public Spotlight

Having rich and famous parents sounds like a charm: private jets, lavish birthday parties, and wild spending sprees are just some perks. However, the reality is very different: no privacy, never knowing if friends are your friends just because of your parents, and having to live up to the family name are just a few downsides. So, given the pressures that can accompany being a celeb kid, it's hardly surprising that Melania Trump strives to keep Barron Trump out of the public eye as much as possible.

When your father is POTUS, everything ramps up a notch. At least with Hollywood A-lister parents, you have some cred, get to go to glitzy premieres, and hang out with some incredible people. In the world of politics, not so much. Especially if your father is Donald Trump, one of the most polarizing figures in the country, being his kid inevitably comes with a whole load of unique challenges. Not to mention, the closest you're likely to come to hobnobbing with celebs is mixing with Ted Cruz, Stephen Baldwin, Roseanne Barr, and Kanye West.

Barron had quite a lavish living situation growing up. He never had to bus tables or do a paper route to earn a buck or two. Still, Barron's life growing up with famous parents is far from easy, and it doesn't help that he appears to be fame-averse. In fact, there are more than a few signs that Barron absolutely hates the public spotlight — here are five of them.