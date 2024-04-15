What Do Donald And Barron Trump Actually Have In Common?

There has been speculation about the relationship between Donald Trump and Barron Trump throughout the years with some sources claiming the two were not close. "His son is effectively not at all a part of his life," journalist Michael Wolff said on "The Last Word with Laurence O'Donnell" in 2019 (via the Daily Mail). That claim was quickly refuted by former White House aide Stephanie Grisham. "I saw Barron spend a lot of time with his father in the [White House] residence. I would see them joke around quite a bit," she told the Daily Mail. Donald and Barron may be closer than some reports indicate and have more in common than many realize. For example, Donald was given a substantial financial leg up from his father, and Barron stands to gain the same advantage.

While on the campaign trail in 2015, the future president claimed on "Today" that he had only been given "a small loan of a million dollars" from his father Fred Trump, when he started in real estate. Reports show that Donald was given much more than he claimed, as Fred had a lawyer creatively funnel $3.35 million to his son's Trump Castle Casino Resort in 1991, according to a report by The Washington Post. Meanwhile, Barron stands to inherit "a substantial trust" from his father, as a source told Page Six in September 2023. Melania Trump renegotiated her post-nup with Donald to ensure money was secured for Barron amid Donald's legal woes.

Besides inherited wealth, Donald and Barron also have a noticeable physical trait in common.