Body Language Expert Tells Us Barron Trump's Confidence Is Growing After 18th Birthday
Turning 18 can be a huge confidence booster; it sure was for Barron Trump. Barron is looking more like his dad, Donald Trump, as his confidence has soared since entering adulthood. Even body language expert Traci Brown recognizes the change in personality of the youngest Trump. According to People, Barron had a lowkey 18th birthday away from the spotlight. Although details about his celebration are unknown, Barron has been spotted in public since and has shown how much his confidence has grown.
Barron and his mother, Melania Trump, made a rare appearance for the Easter holiday alongside Donald at his Mar-a-Lago estate. In one video Barron can be seen walking alongside his father as they greeted the surrounding crowd. Brown exclusively told Nicki Swift how this video showed a moment where Barron was lacking in courage. She noted that Barron "seems to have one of his thumbs in his pocket as he walks by the crowd so this may indicate a slight lack of confidence." However, Barron's growth can be seen in a separate video, where he is sitting between his parents with his hands together as he talks to the person across from him. His body language exuded confidence as Brown explained, "[H]e has his hands in what's called a power steeple, which is generally used you're confident, or want to be confident." Slowly but surely it seems Barron's confidence is growing, and it's a good thing because he has some big changes coming soon.
Barron Trump is heading to college soon
Barron Trump has come a long way from the young boy we once knew. Now a full-grown adult, Barron has grown tremendously, not just in height, but also in confidence. Traci Brown, body language expert, exclusively told Nicki Swift that, based on the Easter holiday videos, it's evident his courage has skyrocketed. Brown said, "Seems like to 18 years old he's doing a great job being in the public eye." It's a good thing Barron has developed a new sense of confidence because pretty soon his life will be going through some major changes.
According to People, Barron is currently attending Oxbridge Academy in Florida and is expected to graduate in 2024. Sources have revealed that the youngest Trump's plans for college have yet to be revealed, but Donald Trump hinted about his son potentially attending his alma mater, Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Going to college can be daunting, but Barron's mounting courage is sure to help him with the transition. Plus, Barron might not completely be alone when he goes off to college. A source revealed that Melania will most likely "follow him [Barron] wherever he goes to school." Only time will tell as to where Barron will head off to college, but with his boost in confidence, he'll likely do just fine regardless of where he goes.