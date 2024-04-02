Body Language Expert Tells Us Barron Trump's Confidence Is Growing After 18th Birthday

Turning 18 can be a huge confidence booster; it sure was for Barron Trump. Barron is looking more like his dad, Donald Trump, as his confidence has soared since entering adulthood. Even body language expert Traci Brown recognizes the change in personality of the youngest Trump. According to People, Barron had a lowkey 18th birthday away from the spotlight. Although details about his celebration are unknown, Barron has been spotted in public since and has shown how much his confidence has grown.

Barron and his mother, Melania Trump, made a rare appearance for the Easter holiday alongside Donald at his Mar-a-Lago estate. In one video Barron can be seen walking alongside his father as they greeted the surrounding crowd. Brown exclusively told Nicki Swift how this video showed a moment where Barron was lacking in courage. She noted that Barron "seems to have one of his thumbs in his pocket as he walks by the crowd so this may indicate a slight lack of confidence." However, Barron's growth can be seen in a separate video, where he is sitting between his parents with his hands together as he talks to the person across from him. His body language exuded confidence as Brown explained, "[H]e has his hands in what's called a power steeple, which is generally used you're confident, or want to be confident." Slowly but surely it seems Barron's confidence is growing, and it's a good thing because he has some big changes coming soon.