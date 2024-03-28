What Are Barron Trump's College Plans & Will Melania Follow Him?
It seems like only yesterday Barron Trump was a shy 10-year-old standing on stage with his parents as his father, Donald Trump, fist-pumped at the crowd following his 2016 presidential win. Fast forward to 2024 and the family is celebrating Barron Trump's 18th birthday and getting him ready for college. But what are his plans, and will his mom, Melania Trump, go with him?
Barron didn't immediately move into the White House after Donald was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in January 2017. Instead, he remained behind in New York with his mom to finish his school year before relocating to Washington, D.C. Barron has an extremely close relationship with his mom, and the matriarch dedicates all of her time to her only son. This may be why we rarely see Melania in public since Donald left office — and little will change when Barron heads off to college.
"Melania's main job is taking care of Barron, and I think it's possible that she will follow him wherever he goes to school," a source told People in March 2024. "Barron is shy and reserved, and she has been a good mother to him all of these years."
Barron might be following in his family's academic footsteps
Melania Trump has always strived to keep Barron Trump out of the spotlight and rarely speaks about her son in public. However, Donald Trump regularly brags about Barron — albeit mainly regarding his height and looks. He continued in the same vein during an interview with Megyn Kelly in September 2023 while also hinting at Barron's college plans. "Barron's a very good athlete, he's very tall ... about 6 [feet] 8 [inches]. And he's a good kid. He's a good-looking kid ... He's a good student ... very good student," Donald said, adding that he and Melania were considering the possibility of Barron attending the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
Donald attended Wharton himself and famously boasted that his exceptionally high intellect enabled him to gain entrance into the elite college. James Nolan, who used to be in charge of admissions at the University of Pennsylvania, begged to differ. "I certainly was not struck by any sense that I'm sitting before a genius. Certainly not a super genius," Nolan told The Washington Post in 2019. Nolan hinted that Donald's admission stemmed more from nepotism than brain power.
It's possible that favoritism, combined with financial incentives, paved the way for Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Tiffany Trump who also attended Wharton. According to The Daily Pennsylvanian, all three of the offspring shelled out donations to the university, while the Trump Foundation is believed to have given up to $1.4 million.
Melania is there for Barron, no matter what
During Donald Trump's presidency, the world's media allowed Barron Trump to fly under the radar. However, now that he's 18, things will likely be different this time if his father wins another term. One thing is for sure though; Melania Trump will do everything she can to protect her son. "Melania is all about Barron and her family," a source told People. "She has always been family-oriented, and in addition to some of the charity work she has done, staying ahead of family issues is her priority."
It's common knowledge that Melania is exceptionally close with Barron. Moreover, he had a tight bond with her mother, Amalija Knavs, who died at the beginning of 2024. Melania announced the news in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, on January 9. "It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija," she wrote. Melania delivered a touching seven-minute-long eulogy at Knavs' funeral on January 18, breaking down in tears as she mentioned Barron's relationship with her mom. "She showered her grandson, Barron, with affection, illuminating his world with love, tender care, and unwavering devotion," Melania said tearfully (via Fox News). Her eulogy was another example of her devotion to Barron and family life, suggesting that her only son remains her priority.