What Are Barron Trump's College Plans & Will Melania Follow Him?

It seems like only yesterday Barron Trump was a shy 10-year-old standing on stage with his parents as his father, Donald Trump, fist-pumped at the crowd following his 2016 presidential win. Fast forward to 2024 and the family is celebrating Barron Trump's 18th birthday and getting him ready for college. But what are his plans, and will his mom, Melania Trump, go with him?

Barron didn't immediately move into the White House after Donald was sworn in as the 45th President of the United States in January 2017. Instead, he remained behind in New York with his mom to finish his school year before relocating to Washington, D.C. Barron has an extremely close relationship with his mom, and the matriarch dedicates all of her time to her only son. This may be why we rarely see Melania in public since Donald left office — and little will change when Barron heads off to college.

"Melania's main job is taking care of Barron, and I think it's possible that she will follow him wherever he goes to school," a source told People in March 2024. "Barron is shy and reserved, and she has been a good mother to him all of these years."