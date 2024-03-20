Psychologist Tells Us Barron Trump's 18th Birthday Exposes Melania's Biggest Fears

Barron Trump is 18 years old on March 20, officially making him an adult. It's safe to say that things are going to be changing on the home front as the teen looks ahead to college. Many people know that Melania Trump is determined to keep Barron out of the public eye. Not only has she been quite protective of her only son, but she's also dedicated her life to raising him. However, once he turns 18, Barron will have more liberties and his mom may not be able to keep tabs on him as easily. Nicki Swift wanted to get a professional's take on what this might mean for the former first lady, so we chatted with New York City-based neuropsychologist and director of Comprehend the Mind, Dr. Sanam Hafeez. Basically, Dr. Hafeez said that the transition is likely going to be tough on Melania as a mom.

"In the healthiest of parent-child relationships, turning 18, growing into a young man, and leaving home, is a huge deal for most mothers. Mothers and sons enjoy a more affectionate, less strained relationship than mothers and daughters, especially in the teen years, and Melania may have even leaned on Barron in tumultuous times or busied herself with his life," Dr. Hafeez tells us. And, if Barron decides to move out? Well, that could be even more challenging for Melania.