Barron Trump's Easter Party Strut Has Us Seeing Double With Donald
Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, may rarely be seen in public, but when he is, the young man stuns (albeit likely unintentionally). During the handful of times he has stepped into the spotlight, onlookers gushed about Barron's uncanny resemblance to his dad, particularly his signature blonde locks and towering height, although Barron has long outstripped the former president in stature. The teenager also appears to have inherited some of Donald's quirks, as seen in his most recent outing alongside his mom, Melania Trump, and grandfather, Viktor Knavs, at Mar-A-Lago.
Melania would be the first one to tell you that Donald and Barron are practically twins. "He is a very strong-minded, very special, smart boy," she once informed Parenting. "He is independent and opinionated and knows exactly what he wants. Sometimes I call him little Donald. He is a mixture of us in looks, but his personality is why I call him little Donald." She also revealed that Barron had adopted the same sense of style as his father, preferring formalwear instead of dressing like an average kid.
"He's not a sweatpants child," she shared with ABC News of the then-7-year-old. "He doesn't mind putting on [a suit] — but not every day — and he likes to dress up in a tie sometimes like Daddy." Now that Barron is a full-fledged adult, having just turned 18 years old and being college-bound, it's pretty clear that he's not just a Donald lookalike — the teen is practically his clone. Barron isn't just echoing Donald's style; he has also grown to adopt those famous Trump mannerisms, thumbs up sign and all.
Fans gushed over Barron's similarities with his dad
Melania and Barron from Easter today at Mar-a-Lago— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 1, 2024
Barron Trump tagged along with his mother, Melania Trump, and beloved grandpa, Viktor Knavs, to their Mar-A-Lago resort for an Easter celebratory brunch. While Trump patriarch Donald was nowhere in sight, the family still took the time to briefly interact with fans waiting outside to catch a glimpse of them. Some even took to social media to share snippets of the trio exiting brunch, with many expressing their surprise at how Barron is every inch a Trump.
"Barron keeps growing, He looks like his father!" one fan tweeted appreciably with another asserting, "Barron is definitely an old soul. You can just tell from the way he carries himself." Barron brandished his dad's signature thumbs up, prompting one fan to tweet, "Young Prince giving the trademark thumbs up already. Caesar Incoming." Another complimented the youngster's glowing aura, noting, "Absolutely regal walk, brimming with confidence. He really is the true heir."
Donald hasn't commented much about his son, except to occasionally brag about Barron's impressive height, but he notably agrees with fans that the teenager is an all-around top lad. "Barron is a very good athlete. He's a good kid. He's a good-looking kid. He's a great student," Donald shared during an interview on "The Megyn Kelly Show." Only time will tell if Barron ends up following in his dad's footsteps, but one thing's for sure, the apple doesn't fall far from the Trump Tower!