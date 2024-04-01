Barron Trump's Easter Party Strut Has Us Seeing Double With Donald

Donald Trump's youngest son, Barron Trump, may rarely be seen in public, but when he is, the young man stuns (albeit likely unintentionally). During the handful of times he has stepped into the spotlight, onlookers gushed about Barron's uncanny resemblance to his dad, particularly his signature blonde locks and towering height, although Barron has long outstripped the former president in stature. The teenager also appears to have inherited some of Donald's quirks, as seen in his most recent outing alongside his mom, Melania Trump, and grandfather, Viktor Knavs, at Mar-A-Lago.

Melania would be the first one to tell you that Donald and Barron are practically twins. "He is a very strong-minded, very special, smart boy," she once informed Parenting. "He is independent and opinionated and knows exactly what he wants. Sometimes I call him little Donald. He is a mixture of us in looks, but his personality is why I call him little Donald." She also revealed that Barron had adopted the same sense of style as his father, preferring formalwear instead of dressing like an average kid.

"He's not a sweatpants child," she shared with ABC News of the then-7-year-old. "He doesn't mind putting on [a suit] — but not every day — and he likes to dress up in a tie sometimes like Daddy." Now that Barron is a full-fledged adult, having just turned 18 years old and being college-bound, it's pretty clear that he's not just a Donald lookalike — the teen is practically his clone. Barron isn't just echoing Donald's style; he has also grown to adopt those famous Trump mannerisms, thumbs up sign and all.