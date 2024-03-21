Doctor Predicts Fate Of Barron Trump's Staggering Growth Spurt After 18th Birthday

Barron Trump's transformation, particularly his growing stature, has caused quite a stir, but how much taller will he get after entering adulthood?

At 6-feet, 7-inches, the youngest Trump child has made an array of headlines for his staggering height. In 2021, when Barron was 15, he stunned spectators as he towered over his mother, Melania Trump, while exiting Trump Tower, per the Daily Mail. At the time, a user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, "Dude should be playing basketball." Another individual echoed similar sentiments, writing, "Wow. 6-foot-7 at 15. And he's not done growing."

The public hasn't been the only one to comment on Barron's height, though. The former first son's older brother, Eric Trump, joked that he was upset at his sibling for taking his title as the tallest Trump family member. "I'm very mad at Barron because I was the tallest guy in my family until he came along," he said during a 2021 episode of the "First Class Fatherhood" podcast. "My father calls me the short son now and I'm six-five." With Barron turning 18 on March 20, we spoke to a medical professional to get a better grasp on what lies ahead for Barron's growth spurt.