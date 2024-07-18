Lou Dobbs, Conservative Political Pundit, Dead At 78
Conservative political pundit Lou Dobbs has tragically passed away at the age of 78. Former U.S. President Donald Trump was the first to announce the news on Truth Social, he wrote, "The Great Lou Dobbs has just passed away — A friend, and truly incredible Journalist, Reporter, and Talent. He understood the World, and what was 'happening,' better than others. Lou was unique in so many ways, and loved our Country. Our warmest condolences to his wonderful wife, Debi, and family. He will be greatly missed!" Dobb's passing was later confirmed via a statement shared on his social media account, but the cause of death was not revealed.
The political commentator was well-respected within the industry, having a career in media for decades. He started out with CNN the year it began in 1980 before eventually moving to Fox Business Network in 2011. With the Fox Network, Dobbs landed his own show titled "Lou Dobbs Tonight." He went on to publish several books before moving to radio. There was truly nothing that he couldn't do, and through it all, Dobbs never held back his opinions. Many respected what he had to say and how he was unapologetically himself as people continue to mourn the loss of the political pundit.
Lou Dobbs was fully behind Donald Trump
Lou Dobbs was a big supporter of former President Donald Trump. Being a conservative political pundit, Dobbs interviewed the politician several times and was always on his side. When the Supreme Court made the controversial decision to essentially give Trump immunity from prosecution, in July 2024, Dobbs was all for it. In an Lindell-TV interview with Trump, Dobbs praised the bravery Trump has given to many amid the Supreme Court decision. He shared, "It's just a moment in history that, as you say, the courage of the court, the courage of so many in Washington, D.C. emanated from one man, and there seems to be fairly universal conviction on this part as well, that you were the one who introduced the idea of courage to the Republican Party and that it is now truly your party to lead."
Even in the days leading up to his passing, Dobbs was still active and showing his support to Trump on X, formerly known as Twitter. Less than a day before his death, the conservative commentator retweeted a photo of Trump after the attempted assassination made against him. The photo was captioned, "The fake news Democrat propaganda media wants to bury this photo. Therefore, I'll be posting it every day on X." It's no wonder Trump was the first to break the news of Dobbs death because it's clear that the two respected one another.