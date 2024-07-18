Lou Dobbs, Conservative Political Pundit, Dead At 78

Conservative political pundit Lou Dobbs has tragically passed away at the age of 78. Former U.S. President Donald Trump was the first to announce the news on Truth Social, he wrote, "The Great Lou Dobbs has just passed away — A friend, and truly incredible Journalist, Reporter, and Talent. He understood the World, and what was 'happening,' better than others. Lou was unique in so many ways, and loved our Country. Our warmest condolences to his wonderful wife, Debi, and family. He will be greatly missed!" Dobb's passing was later confirmed via a statement shared on his social media account, but the cause of death was not revealed.

The political commentator was well-respected within the industry, having a career in media for decades. He started out with CNN the year it began in 1980 before eventually moving to Fox Business Network in 2011. With the Fox Network, Dobbs landed his own show titled "Lou Dobbs Tonight." He went on to publish several books before moving to radio. There was truly nothing that he couldn't do, and through it all, Dobbs never held back his opinions. Many respected what he had to say and how he was unapologetically himself as people continue to mourn the loss of the political pundit.

More to come...