What Was Steph Curry's High School GPA? Here's What We Know

Steph Curry wasn't the most studious pupil at his North Carolina high school. As a result, he graduated with a low GPA. That's not to say he doesn't care about education. On the contrary, he was raised by an educator. Steph's mother, Sonya Curry, is the founder of the Christian Montessori School of Lake Norman. Growing up in that environment taught Steph about the importance of what his mom did. "[Giving back] was a part of her job," he told People.

His mother's work also showed him the role schools play in children's lives. "It was staying late after school, mentoring, kids, talking to parents, giving them encouragement ... She had to be selfless and sacrifice a lot of time," he said. As a Montessori teacher, Sonya chose that method of education for Steph, his sister Sydel Curry, and his brother Seth Curry because it embraced their unique personalities. "[Steph is] really a task-oriented person, [Seth] is really quiet, shy, and reserved, and [Sydel] is a really social butterfly," she said in a 2013 American Montessori Society video.

The NBA star is grateful for her choice. "Montessori gave me a lot of confidence at a young age," he said. He continued to show he values education even after embarking on his NBA career. In 2019, Steph and his wife, Ayesha Curry, launched the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, through which they promote education in Oakland. His early school experience set Steph on his way to success in ways that went above his GPA.