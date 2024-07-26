Here's What Sara Gilbert Looks Like Without Makeup

Sara Gilbert has had a stunning transformation since her time as a child star, but she never set out to be a beauty icon. Having worked behind the scenes to bring to life iconic shows like "Roseanne," "The Talk," and "The Conners," Gilbert prefers to focus on representing real people. And she isn't afraid to walk her talk. She often steps out showing off her natural face and made a splash with her "The Talk" co-hosts in 2012 when they presented the show makeup-free. Spoiler alert: Gilbert didn't look very different at all.

That's probably because the actor normally embraces her natural looks on the small screen, so the public is used to what she looks like for the most part. That's what she strives for and what she attributes the success of "The Conners" to, all these years after "Roseanne" made waves. "No one's trying to win a beauty pageant. You know, it's kind of like hopefully people turn it on and they just see regular-looking Americans that are trying to show what it's like to get by," she said on the "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard" in 2020.

Gilbert also wanted to show the audience, many of whom watched "Roseanne" in the '80s and '90s, that aging is a part of life. She hoped that seeing the older version of the actors on TV would help the viewers relate, she told Variety. When she went makeup-free on "The Talk," Gilbert proved she was serious about showing her real self.