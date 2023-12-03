The Stunning Transformation Of Sara Gilbert

Sara Gilbert has been a fixture on television screens since the 1980s, launching her acting career at an age when most kids are still learning to tie their shoes. And while her roster of screen credits is as extensive as it is impressive, Gilbert is best known for two things: playing middle child Darlene Conner on hit sitcom "Roseanne," and co-creating and starring in CBS daytime series "The Talk." She also flexed her muscles behind the scenes as producer on the hit revival of "Roseanne," which, due to some problematic circumstances, morphed into the spinoff series "The Conners."

Discussing the ongoing success of the original show and its new iteration while appearing on "The Drew Barrymore Show," Gilbert wouldn't take credit. "A lot of it is attributable to luck," Gilbert said. "It's just the right group of people and the right chemistry ..."

Of course, as anyone who's ever watched Gilbert onscreen can attest, there's also a whole lot of talent involved, and it's been quite the journey from her early days as a child actor to her current status as a Hollywood mover and shaker, to say nothing of her status as a gay icon. To learn more, read on to experience the stunning transformation of Sara Gilbert.