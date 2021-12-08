John Goodman Shows Off His 200 Pound Weight Loss

John Goodman's weight has always been a source of struggle for the acclaimed actor. At the peak of his fame, when he was appearing in "Rosanne" as the titular character's husband, Goodman's weight was often the subject of one-liners on the show. As his star power continued to rise the actor knew he needed to address his declining health.

Even when he committed to losing weight though, Goodman struggled to maintain balance. He'd lose weight and then quickly gain it back. "I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a six-pack or whatever and just go back to my old habits," he said in 2017, per the Daily Mail. As you can probably imagine, the YoYo dieting took its toll on his body and the scale continued to tick up.

It wasn't until he was nearly 400 lbs that Goodman truly committed to changing his lifestyle. The first step was cutting out alcohol. "It's the answer to a lot of problems. I hit it pretty hard for 30 years," Goodman explained to David Letterman. "[There] was a lot of residual damage." From there, with the help of additional lifestyle changes, the weight continued to melt off and now, nearly a decade later Goodman can't stop showing off his transformation.