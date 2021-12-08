John Goodman Shows Off His 200 Pound Weight Loss
John Goodman's weight has always been a source of struggle for the acclaimed actor. At the peak of his fame, when he was appearing in "Rosanne" as the titular character's husband, Goodman's weight was often the subject of one-liners on the show. As his star power continued to rise the actor knew he needed to address his declining health.
Even when he committed to losing weight though, Goodman struggled to maintain balance. He'd lose weight and then quickly gain it back. "I would take three months out, lose 60 or 70 pounds, and then reward myself with a six-pack or whatever and just go back to my old habits," he said in 2017, per the Daily Mail. As you can probably imagine, the YoYo dieting took its toll on his body and the scale continued to tick up.
It wasn't until he was nearly 400 lbs that Goodman truly committed to changing his lifestyle. The first step was cutting out alcohol. "It's the answer to a lot of problems. I hit it pretty hard for 30 years," Goodman explained to David Letterman. "[There] was a lot of residual damage." From there, with the help of additional lifestyle changes, the weight continued to melt off and now, nearly a decade later Goodman can't stop showing off his transformation.
John Goodman has kept the weight off
John Goodman recently stepped out with a visibly slimmed-down figure at a promotion event for "The Freak Brothers" at Fred Segal in Los Angeles, per the Daily Mail. Goodman appeared with co-stars Pete Davidson and Blake Anderson. The former celebrated the occasion by lighting up a joint ("The Freak Brothers" is a cannabis-inspired comedy after all), but even so, it was Goodman's weight loss that got the most attention, per Hollywood Life.
As mentioned above, ever since he really committed to making some serious changes to his lifestyle his weight has stopped being an issue. "I was just eating all the time. I was just eating alcoholically," he shared in 2018, per Express. According to Goodman, the trick to his weight loss was doing it in a healthy, not necessarily quick, way. "This time, I wanted to do it slowly. Move, exercise," he explained at a 2020 film premiere. "I'm getting to the age where I can't afford to sit still anymore. And it gives me the energy to work, 'cause work is very draining."
Goodman definitely needs the energy, because he's been working non-stop the past few years. Goodman took over as lead on the revamp of "Rosanne" (which became "The Connors" when Rosanne Barr was fired by the network). He's also been busy filming the second season of "The Righteous Gemstones," due out in January 2022.