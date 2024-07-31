Tom Cruise's Son Connor Has Had Quite The Transformation

Connor Cruise was weeks old when he was adopted by Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman in January 1995, two years after the couple had added his big sister, Bella Cruise, to the family. "From the minute Tom and I were married, I wanted to have babies," Kidman told Vanity Fair in 2007. "And we lost a baby early on, so that was really very traumatic."

Tom and Kidman strove to give their kids as normal of a childhood as possible. "They're deliciously cheeky. You don't want kids to be angels; you want them to have a spirit because it's a tough world," she said in 1999, according to the Daily Mail. "The kids are not treated with kid gloves. We try to keep them grounded. We may fly to LA on a private jet, but then when we're in Britain, we'll go to the Lake District, take a packed lunch, and go on a six-hour hike with the children on our backs."

Meanwhile, despite his slew of box office blockbusters, Tom viewed fatherhood as the most important role of his life. "I'll never forget the moment I became a dad," he told Esquire in May 2010. "It's hard to describe — that level of responsibility, the desire to give such joy. [And] the clarity: Nothing is more important than this."