The Transformation Of Adriana Lima From Childhood To 42 Years Old

Adriana Lima was born to social worker mother Maria and carpenter father Nelson in the Brazilian city of Salvador in 1981. But the latter didn't play any significant part in her life. Just six months after her birth, he left the family without any explanation and didn't make any efforts to reconnect until she was an adult.

But despite her dad's lack of emotional and financial support, she never wanted for anything. Thanks to her mom and grandmother who helped raise her, she learned to be grateful for what she had, a lifelong value they instilled within her. "[They] have always shown elegance, strength, and courage," she told Vogue Arabia. "Of course, I appreciated everything they did for me as a child, but it wasn't until I became a mother that I realized the work and sacrifice they put into keeping a happy and safe home."

Growing up in a strict Roman Catholic household, however, meant that Lima didn't get the chance to exhibit her flair for fashion until much older. Speaking to Vogue France about her teenage wardrobe, the supermodel said that even on the beach, she preferred to cover up. "I grew up in Brazil where the weather was warm and a good pair of shorts, a t-shirt and sandals was all you needed," she explained. "I like to think that my style has evolved since then."