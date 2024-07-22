Slash's Stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Dead At 25 (And Her Final Post Is Heartbreaking)

On July 21, Slash, of the rock band Guns N' Roses, shared that his stepdaughter Lucy-Bleu Knight had died two days prior, on July 19. "Lucy-Bleu was an incredibly talented artist, a passionate dreamer, and a charming, lovable, sweet soul," the guitarist wrote on Instagram. He continued, "The family asks for privacy at this time and requests that social media speculation be kept to a minimum as they grieve and process this devastating loss." Friends and fans flocked to his page to share their condolences, with Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea writing, "oh man, god bless."

Amid news of Knight's death, her last Instagram post seemed even more haunting. As she shared a selfie of herself looking away from the camera, she wrote, "Whether I made you feel excluded, manipulated/ controlled you, told you to quit your day job from the comfort of being financially supported by my parents, or drowned real issues in toxic positivity — I am sorry." She concluded her chilling message with, "Countless missed opportunities and connections due to a disgustingly big ego, insecure heart and fear of being vulnerable. May my soul learn to evolve from my poor job at being Lucy-Bleu. Peace."

The 25-year-old's death was shocking, but Slash hinted that all was not well when he announced he had to disappoint his fans right before he was set to appear onstage.