The Red Hot Chili Peppers' 2022 VMAs Performance Has Twitter Feeling Old

The 2022 MTV Video Music Awards are trying to do it all! But when it comes to appealing to all age demographics, it seems the VMAs hit a bit of a bump in the road.

This year, the winner of the Global Icon Award was the Red Hot Chili Peppers. For Gen Zs who don't know, the Red Hot Chili Peppers are a band made up of Anthony Kiedis, Chad Smith, Flea, and John Frusciante, which came to fame back in the 1980s. Known for their pop-punk and rap personas, the band became synonymous with rock music during the '80s and '90s. Over the course of their career, in addition to their newfound Global Icon Award — which comes 38 years after the debut of their first album — the band has won three Grammy Awards and eight VMAs.

But despite the notoriety the Red Hot Chili Peppers have amassed since the beginning, at the 2022 VMAs, it seemed there was a bit of an awkward moment between fans — and their respective age groups — after the Red Hot Chili Peppers finished their performance and accepted their award.