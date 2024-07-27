What Sharon Osbourne Really Looks Like Underneath All Her Makeup
Sharon Osbourne's love of fire engine red hair and dramatic eye makeup have been heavily documented, but she once switched things up in a major way. In 2020, Sharon, who's married to singer Ozzy Osbourne, took a walk on the wild side. Colorist Jack Martin revealed that achieving the star's red locks took quite a bit of upkeep, prompting a change. "Sharon has 100% white hair and she was coloring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years," he said in February of that year, adding that she'd been wanting to go lighter for years. He continued, "Sharon was very tired of coloring her hair once a week and she was obligated to since she is on tv almost every day hosting her popular tv show."
Sharon's experiment was temporary, as she eventually returned to her roots, but one thing she's never ditched is her signature makeup staples, including her heavily lined eyes, long lash extensions, and shiny, bold lips. She also never skips one of the most important steps of her beauty routine. "You know what the best beauty advice is for me, is sunscreen and moisturizer," she shared with Nylon in 2014. "You can't go wrong with that. I wish I was told about sunscreen when I was younger." Sharon's dedication to wearing sunscreen was inspired by her fear of getting leathery skin. The host also shared her disdain for spray tans. That said, even Sharon has gone makeup-free a few times (for good reasons!).
Sharon Osbourne went makeup free on The Talk
In 2012, Sharon Osbourne went makeup-free for a special episode of "The Talk." For the first episode of Season 3, Osbourne and her co-hosts decided to give their glam squads a mini-vacation. With Osbourne standing at the center, the hosts greeted the crowd wearing zero makeup and in bathrobes. And while some of the "The Talk" co-hosts, including Sara Gilbert, looked pretty much the same, Osbourne definitely looked noticably different without makeup. While the mom-of-three is usually all done up in her most dramatic lacquer, she looked refreshingly normal without all of her extras. "Do not adjust your TV sets. This is what we all really look like without makeup," shared co-host Julie Chen to Osbourne's approving nod.
Unsurprisingly, the experiment was an adjustment for most of the co-hosts, but Osbourne walked away from that episode with a renewed perspective on makeup and glam. During a 2018 interview with ET, Osbourne admitted that the segment granted her "the courage to actually go out more without makeup." Explaining further, "All right, the cat's out of the bag. It's like genies out of the pot." Osbourne also echoed Chen's advice to overload on skincare products. "I'm with Julie. I put everything on ... One of them's gonna help."
And then she did it again!
In January 2018, Sharon Osbourne went makeup-free a second time when "The Talk" producers put the hosts through the makeup-free ringer once again. However, Osbourne and her co-hosts brought along rapper Eve, who wasn't a panelist during the first go-around, and Carnie Wilson, who served as the guest host that day, to join their makeup-free adventures. Again, Osbourne looked starkly different compared to her everyday glam, allowing her natural beauty to take center stage. That said, she put a little extra effort into her hair, adding a few fun, volume-boosting curls into the mix. She also opted to film the show in a sparkly black robe while her co-hosts coordinated in all-white lounging attire.
After the show, fans reacted to their makeup-less looks on Instagram. "Natural beauty is more opulent and demonstrates your strength and confidence in outward appearances. You go, my divas. Simply the best," commented one rather poetic fan. That said, the makeup-free shows weren't an entirely fun ride for Osbourne and her co-hosts. In 2012, the co-panelists convened to discuss how they prepped for the show and admitted to indulging in facials and chemical peels. Unfortunately, Osbourne's skin struggled a little. "I feel dry. I wanna go put loads of moisturizer on," said Osbourne during the clip.