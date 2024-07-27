What Sharon Osbourne Really Looks Like Underneath All Her Makeup

Sharon Osbourne's love of fire engine red hair and dramatic eye makeup have been heavily documented, but she once switched things up in a major way. In 2020, Sharon, who's married to singer Ozzy Osbourne, took a walk on the wild side. Colorist Jack Martin revealed that achieving the star's red locks took quite a bit of upkeep, prompting a change. "Sharon has 100% white hair and she was coloring her hair once a week dark vibrant red for the past 18 years," he said in February of that year, adding that she'd been wanting to go lighter for years. He continued, "Sharon was very tired of coloring her hair once a week and she was obligated to since she is on tv almost every day hosting her popular tv show."

Sharon's experiment was temporary, as she eventually returned to her roots, but one thing she's never ditched is her signature makeup staples, including her heavily lined eyes, long lash extensions, and shiny, bold lips. She also never skips one of the most important steps of her beauty routine. "You know what the best beauty advice is for me, is sunscreen and moisturizer," she shared with Nylon in 2014. "You can't go wrong with that. I wish I was told about sunscreen when I was younger." Sharon's dedication to wearing sunscreen was inspired by her fear of getting leathery skin. The host also shared her disdain for spray tans. That said, even Sharon has gone makeup-free a few times (for good reasons!).